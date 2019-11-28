LeBron James Thanks ‘07 Spurs Defence For Helping Him Sharpen Shooting Skills

The San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers game ended (rather unsurprisingly) in the Lakers' favour at the AT&T Center earlier this week. The game saw LeBron James register a game-high 33-point display, something which is becoming too frequent to watch in the championship. However, the Lakers star had nothing but kind words for the Spurs following the win at the AT&T Center.

Also Read | Brooklyn Nets Have Been Doing Better Without Kyrie Irving, NBA Stats Reveal

LeBron James credited the Spurs' defence back in 2007 for improving his shooting game in his earlier years. The Lakers star said the fact that the Spurs kept him in check during his first NBA Finals appearance that year enabled him to work on his shooting game after the loss. James continued by saying that since he wasn't very comfortable shooting at that point in his career, he wanted to thank the Spurs and a lot of the other teams that employed similar tactics to stifle his game.

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: Jamal Crawford Could Finally Earn Contract, Houston Rockets In Favour?

"I just want to be able to not have any weaknesses." - @KingJameshttps://t.co/QhIiLqKnG9 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 26, 2019

It was more than evident that LeBron James has come a long way since the 0-4 loss to the Spurs in the 2007 NBA Finals. During the game against the Spurs earlier this week, after banking his first three-pointer of the night, James moved into 18th place on the all-time 3-pointers list. In doing so, the Lakers star surpassed former Sacramento Kings' small forward Peja Stojakovic. Interestingly, the Lakers had four players with three 3-pointers or more during the game against the Spurs. LeBron James, Troy Daniels, Rajon Rondo and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are the ones in question, while LeBron James led them all with four 3-pointers on the night.

Also Read | Jimmy Butler Slams Work Ethic Of Ex-teammates At Philadelphia 76ers Last Season

LeBron James Lakers stats 2019-20

LeBron James will turn 35 in less than a month. However, with the Lakers having a 15-2 record so far in the Western Conference (the best in the NBA), LeBron James shows no signs of slowing down. James is currently averaging 25.6 points per game this season, with 7.4 rebounds and 11.0 assists.

Also Read | Duke Basketball Stunned By SFA, Suffers First Nonconference Home Loss Since 2000