ANA Vs MOS Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks And Other Game Details

CSKA Moscow will be playing against the Anadolu Efes Istanbul in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Friday, December 20 at 11:00 PM IST (6:30 PM CET). The game will take place at the Sinan Erdem Dome in Ataköy, Bakırköy, Istanbul. Efes is ranked 1st on the points table with 12 wins and 2 losses. On the other hand, CSKA is ranked 5th with 9 wins and 5 losses. You can play the ANA vs MOS game on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the ANA vs MOS Dream11 predictions and squad details.

ANA vs MOS Dream11: Preview and injury updates

Last season, CSKA met Efes for the championship game at Efes' home. Efes is currently on an eight-game winning streak. They last beat Zalgiris 74-68 while on the road. CSKA has won 3 and lost 3 of their last 6 games. They lost to Zvezda on Wednesday during a 100-74 encounter. Efes' Bryant Dunston is still sidelined due to injury. CSKA will play without Will Cybrun and Mikhail Kulagin, also sidelined due to injury.

ANA vs MOS Dream11: Squad details

ANA vs MOS Dream11 squad – CSKA Moscow

Joel Bolomboy, Mike James, Ivan Ukhov, Semen Antonov, Janis Strelnieks, Johannes Voigtmann, Andrey Vorontsevich, Will Clyburn, Daniel Hackett, Mikhail Kulagin, Kosta Koufos, Darrun Hilliard, Nikita Kurbanov, Kyle Hines and Ron Baker.

ANA vs MOS Dream11 squad – Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Shane Larkin, Rodrigue Beaubois, Chris Singleton, Yigitcan Saybir, Dogus Balbay, Mustafa Kurtuldum, Tolga Gecim, Omercan Ilyasogu, Seatac Sanli, Bugrahan Tuncer, Tibor Pleiss, Vasilije Micic, James Anderson, Alec Peters, Bryant Dunston and Krunoslav Simon.

ANA vs MOS Dream11 prediction

Point-guards: Mike James (Captain), Daniel Hackett

Shooting-guards: Shane Larkin

Small-forwards: Nikita Kurbanov

Power-forwards: Johannes Voigtmann (Vice-Captain), Chris Singleton

Centre: Kyle Hines, Tibor Pleiss

Note: The ANA vs MOS Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

