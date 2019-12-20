ANA Vs MOS Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks And Other Game Details

CSKA Moscow will be playing against the Anadolu Efes Istanbul in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Friday, December 20 at 11:00 PM IST (6:30 PM CET). The game will take place at the Sinan Erdem Dome in Ataköy, Bakırköy, Istanbul. Efes is ranked 1st on the points table with 12 wins and 2 losses. On the other hand, CSKA is ranked 5th with 9 wins and 5 losses. You can play the ANA vs MOS game on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the ANA vs MOS Dream11 predictions and squad details.
Last season, CSKA met Efes for the championship game at Efes' home. Efes is currently on an eight-game winning streak. They last beat Zalgiris 74-68 while on the road. CSKA has won 3 and lost 3 of their last 6 games. They lost to Zvezda on Wednesday during a 100-74 encounter. Efes' Bryant Dunston is still sidelined due to injury. CSKA will play without Will Cybrun and Mikhail Kulagin, also sidelined due to injury.
