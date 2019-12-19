Giannis Antetokounmpo Thinks LeBron James' Game Is Insane, Calls Him An 'alien'

In a recent interview with the NBA, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo called Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James an alien. Giannis stated that he wants to play at a 'high level' for another decade. According to Giannis, James' smart gameplay is insane, especially since the NBA star will be turning 35 this month. Giannis believes that Lebron James is an 'alien' and such high level of play is expected of him. Lakers are one of the best NBA teams and squaring off against them will be a test for the Bucks, according to Giannis. However, he also hopes that they will be alright if they go ahead with the correct mindset.

NBA 2019-20: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo calls LeBron James for playing a high-level game at 34

“It’s insane… He’s an alien.”



- Giannis on @KingJames' game in Year 17. (🔊⬆️) pic.twitter.com/5nzLRKsyiZ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 18, 2019

Giannis Antetokounmpo says LeBron is “different. He’s an alien,” for being able to perform at this level approaching age 35. “It’s crazy. It’s insane. Obviously for me, that’s one of my goals to be able to play at a high level for the next 10 years,” he said. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) December 18, 2019

The Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks will face each other on Thursday, December 19 EST (Friday, December 20 IST) at the Bucks' home Fiserv Forum. Both Lakers and Bucks are leading the NBA with a 24-4 win-loss record. The Lakers are leading the Western Conference, while the Bucks are leading the Eastern Conference. LeBron James is leading the Lakers with an average of 25.9 points, career-high 10.6 assists, 7.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. On the other hand, Giannis Antetokounmpo is leading the Bucks with an average of career-high 31.7 points and 12.8 rebounds along with 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks while playing 31.2 minutes per game.

