Magic Johnson Demands More Credit For Lakers' Current Success

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks are the runaway leaders in the NBA's Western and Eastern Conference this season. Both teams share a 24-4 record so far. While the Bucks have dominated the Eastern Conference courtesy of Giannis Antetokounmpo's exploits, the Lakers have looked a more well-rounded side despite LeBron James rolling back the years this season. One former Laker, however, was left disappointed at the lack of credit going his way.

Magic Johnson says his work with the Lakers warrants more credit

Magic Johnson spent his entire NBA career with the Lakers. After hanging up his boots, he was later named as Lakers' president of basketball operations in 2017. During that time, Magic Johnson worked to secure deals for D’Angelo Russell, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and the Lakers' current star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The 12-time NBA All-Star said that he deserves more credit for his work with the Lakers during his tenure as the president of basketball operations. He continued by saying that the Lakers would not be in the position they are in currently, were it not for his work in the Lakers' administration. Magic Johnson concluded by saying that he knew the Lakers were on the right track. He believes that people respect him for what he has done for the Lakers in recent years.

Interestingly, Magic Johnson did not spend too much time as the Lakers' president of basketball operations. Just before the final game of the 2018-29 season, the three-time NBA MVP resigned from his position. In an interview after the incident, Magic Johnson said that he was "backstabbed" by Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.

