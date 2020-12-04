ANA Vs VGB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Basketball Game Preview

Quick links:
Anadolu efes Istanbul (ANA) will face TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (VGB) in the upcoming game of EuroLeague Basketball on Friday, December 4 at 10:00 pm IST. The game will be played at the Sinan Erdem Dome in Istanbul, Turkey. Here is our ANA vs VGB Dream11 prediction, top picks and ANA vs VGB Dream11 team.
Anadolu efes Istanbul are currently on the sixth spot of the EuroLeague Basketball standing. Vasilije Micic and team have played ten games so far in the tournament, winning six and losing four. TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz, on the other hand, are at the ninth spot with a win-loss record of 5-5.
Also Read l MOS vs OLY Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, EuroLeague Basketball game preview
Shane Larkin, Rodrigue Beaubois, Chris Singleton, Yigitcan Saybir, Dogus Balbay, Tolga Gecim, Erten Gazi, Sertac Sanli, Adrien Moerman, Bugrahan Tuncer, Tibor Pleiss, Vasilije Micic, James Anderson, Bryant Dunston, Krunoslav Simon
Sander Raieste, Luca Vildoza, Tonye Jekiri, Pierria Henry, Tadas Sedekerskis, Ilimane Diop, Youssoupha Fall, Alec Peters, Pape Sow, Zoran Dragic, Rokas Giedraitis, Achille Polonara, Arturs Kurucs
Also Read l ASV vs PAN Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, EuroLeague Basketball live
Also Read l Barcelona lose their second Euroleague game 80-68 at Lyon-Villeurbanne
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Anadolu efes Istanbul are the favourites to win the game.
#EuroLeague heyecanı bu akşam Sinan Erdem’de devam ediyor, 19.30’da konuğumuz @Baskonia oluyor! #BenimYerimBurası pic.twitter.com/mpuHf9wxRf— Anadolu Efes SK (@AnadoluEfesSK) December 4, 2020
Note: The ANA vs VGB Dream11 prediction and ANA vs VGB Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ANA vs VGB Dream11 team and ANA vs VGB match prediction do not guarantee positive results.
Also Read l ASV vs BAR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, EuroLeague Basketball live