ANA Vs VGB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Basketball Game Preview

Anadolu efes Istanbul (ANA) will face TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (VGB) in the upcoming game of EuroLeague Basketball on Friday, December 4 at 10:00 pm IST. The game will be played at the Sinan Erdem Dome in Istanbul, Turkey. Here is our ANA vs VGB Dream11 prediction, top picks and ANA vs VGB Dream11 team.

ANA vs VGB Dream11 prediction: ANA vs VGB Dream11 team and preview

Anadolu efes Istanbul are currently on the sixth spot of the EuroLeague Basketball standing. Vasilije Micic and team have played ten games so far in the tournament, winning six and losing four. TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz, on the other hand, are at the ninth spot with a win-loss record of 5-5.

ANA vs VGB live: ANA vs VGB schedule

Date: Friday, December 4, 2020

Time: 10:00 pm IST

Venue: Sinan Erdem Dome in Istanbul, Turkey

ANA vs VGB Dream11 prediction: Squad list

ANA vs VGB Dream11 prediction: Anadolu efes Istanbul squad

Shane Larkin, Rodrigue Beaubois, Chris Singleton, Yigitcan Saybir, Dogus Balbay, Tolga Gecim, Erten Gazi, Sertac Sanli, Adrien Moerman, Bugrahan Tuncer, Tibor Pleiss, Vasilije Micic, James Anderson, Bryant Dunston, Krunoslav Simon

ANA vs VGB Dream11 prediction: TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz squad

Sander Raieste, Luca Vildoza, Tonye Jekiri, Pierria Henry, Tadas Sedekerskis, Ilimane Diop, Youssoupha Fall, Alec Peters, Pape Sow, Zoran Dragic, Rokas Giedraitis, Achille Polonara, Arturs Kurucs

ANA vs VGB Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Anadolu efes Istanbul: Vasilije Micic, James Anderson, Krunoslav Simon

TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz: Pierria Henry, Rokas Giedraitis, Achille Polonara

ANA vs VGB Dream11 prediction: ANA vs VGB Dream11 team

Point Guards: Vasilije Micic

Shooting Guard: Pierria Henry, James Anderson

Small Forward: Krunoslav Simon, Rokas Giedraitis

Power Forward: Achille Polonara

Center: Chris Singleton, Youssoupha Fall

ANA vs VGB live: ANA vs VGB match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Anadolu efes Istanbul are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The ANA vs VGB Dream11 prediction and ANA vs VGB Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ANA vs VGB Dream11 team and ANA vs VGB match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Saski Baskonia/ Twitter