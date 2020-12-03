MOS Vs OLY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Basketball Game Preview

CSKA Moscow (MOS) will face Olympiacos Piraeus (OLY) in the upcoming game of EuroLeague Basketball on Thursday, December 3 at 10:30 pm IST. The game will be played at the Sports Swimming Complex CSKA in Moscow, Russia. Here is our MOS vs OLY Dream11 prediction, top picks and MOS vs OLY Dream11 team.

MOS vs OLY Dream11 prediction: MOS vs OLY Dream11 team and preview

CSKA Moscow are at the second spot of the EuroLeague Basketball standings. Mike James and team have played eleven games so far in the tournament, winning eight and losing only three. Olympiacos Piraeus, on the other hand, are at the ninth spot with a win-loss record of 5-4.

MOS vs OLY live: MOS vs OLY schedule

Date: Thursday, December 3, 2020

Time: 10:30 pm IST

Venue: Sports Swimming Complex CSKA in Moscow, Russia

MOS vs OLY Dream11 prediction: Squad list

MOS vs OLY Dream11 prediction: CSKA Moscow squad

Joel Bolomboy, Alexander Khomenko, Mike James, Darrun Hilliard, Ivan Ukhov, Daniel Hackett, Semen Antonov, Janis Strelnieks, Johannes Voigtmann, Will Clyburn, Tornike Shengelia, Andrei Lopatin, Yury Umrikhin, Nikola Milutinov, Nikita Kurbanov

MOS vs OLY Dream11 prediction: Olympiacos Piraeus squad

Alexandros Nikolaidis, Aaron Harrison, Vasilis Charalampopoulos, Giannoulis Larentzakis, Antonios Koniaris, Vassilis Spanoulis, Kostas Sloukas, Hassan Martin, Sasha Vezenkov, Georgios Printezis, Kostas Papanikolaou, Livio Jean-Charles, Aleksej Pokusevski, Charles Jenkins, Octavius Ellis, Vasileios Christidis, Shaquielle Mckissic

MOS vs OLY Dream11 prediction: Top picks

CSKA Moscow: Mike James, Will Clyburn, Tornike Shengelia

Olympiacos Piraeus: Vassilis Spanoulis, Kostas Papanikolaou, Hassan Martin

MOS vs OLY Dream11 prediction: MOS vs OLY Dream11 team

Point Guards: Mike James

Shooting Guard: Darrun Hilliard, Vassilis Spanoulis

Small Forward: Livio Jean-Charles, Will Clyburn

Power Forward: Tornike Shengelia

Center: Kostas Papanikolaou, Hassan Martin

MOS vs OLY live: MOS vs OLY match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, CSKA Moscow are the favourites to win the game.

День игры! «Мегаспорт» ожидает очередного классического противостояния. На этот раз в гости к нашей команде приехал «Олимпиакос».



🏀 #ЦСКАОлимпиакос

🏟 «Мегаспорт»

⌚ 20:00 (мск)

📺 Матч! Арена, Euroleague TV

🎟 Билеты: https://t.co/Z5JjyUjk0d pic.twitter.com/DumZHnnZEY — CSKA Moscow (@cskabasket) December 3, 2020

Note: The MOS vs OLY Dream11 prediction and MOS vs OLY Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MOS vs OLY Dream11 team and MOS vs OLY match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

