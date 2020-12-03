MOS Vs OLY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Basketball Game Preview

Quick links:
CSKA Moscow (MOS) will face Olympiacos Piraeus (OLY) in the upcoming game of EuroLeague Basketball on Thursday, December 3 at 10:30 pm IST. The game will be played at the Sports Swimming Complex CSKA in Moscow, Russia. Here is our MOS vs OLY Dream11 prediction, top picks and MOS vs OLY Dream11 team.
CSKA Moscow are at the second spot of the EuroLeague Basketball standings. Mike James and team have played eleven games so far in the tournament, winning eight and losing only three. Olympiacos Piraeus, on the other hand, are at the ninth spot with a win-loss record of 5-4.
Joel Bolomboy, Alexander Khomenko, Mike James, Darrun Hilliard, Ivan Ukhov, Daniel Hackett, Semen Antonov, Janis Strelnieks, Johannes Voigtmann, Will Clyburn, Tornike Shengelia, Andrei Lopatin, Yury Umrikhin, Nikola Milutinov, Nikita Kurbanov
Alexandros Nikolaidis, Aaron Harrison, Vasilis Charalampopoulos, Giannoulis Larentzakis, Antonios Koniaris, Vassilis Spanoulis, Kostas Sloukas, Hassan Martin, Sasha Vezenkov, Georgios Printezis, Kostas Papanikolaou, Livio Jean-Charles, Aleksej Pokusevski, Charles Jenkins, Octavius Ellis, Vasileios Christidis, Shaquielle Mckissic
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, CSKA Moscow are the favourites to win the game.
День игры! «Мегаспорт» ожидает очередного классического противостояния. На этот раз в гости к нашей команде приехал «Олимпиакос».— CSKA Moscow (@cskabasket) December 3, 2020
🏀 #ЦСКАОлимпиакос
🏟 «Мегаспорт»
⌚ 20:00 (мск)
📺 Матч! Арена, Euroleague TV
🎟 Билеты: https://t.co/Z5JjyUjk0d pic.twitter.com/DumZHnnZEY
