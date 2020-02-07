Warriors Trade D'Angelo Russell To Wolves For Andrew Wiggins In Blockbuster NBA Trade

After months of anticipation and rumours surrounding D'Angelo Russell, the 23-year-old guard was traded by the Golden State Warriors to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the biggest blockbuster deal of the NBA trade deadline day. In return, the Warriors got Andrew Wiggins and their lightly protected first-round pick. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the details of the trade.

Golden State has agreed to trade D'Angelo Russell to Minnesota for a deal that includes Andrew Wiggins, a 2021 protected first-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. Warriors will send Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to Timberwolves too. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Timberwolves 2021 pick protected to No. 3, and becomes unprotected in 2022, per sources. Minnesota kept pushing for Russell, who it has wanted since summer free agency and finally got the point guard Gerssson Rosas imagined pairing with KAT. https://t.co/kfDNvsdBHX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

According to reports, Minnesota's first-round pick will be top-three protected for in 2021. If not conveyed, it will become unprotected in 2022. The Warriors will also receive a 2022 second-round pick. Along with the D'Angelo Russell, the Warriors will send Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to the Timberwolves.

Minnesota Timberwolves NBA trade deadline updates

Timberwolves general manager Gersson Rosas was pursuing Russell before he signed a trade with the Warriors in a trade that sent Kevin Durant to Brooklyn Nets. Russell, who was a part of the 2015 NBA Draft with Karl-Anthony Towns, will join the team after Towns recently addressed his frustration towards the team's performance and future. Russell will be the Timberwolves point guard, who only had Jordan McLaughlin after the trades involving Jeff Teague and Shabazz Napier. A day before the NBA trade deadline, Timberwolves were a part of the four-team deal involving Robert Covington which returned Juan Hernangomez, Malik Beasley and the Nets top-14 protected first-round draft pick.

What could the trade mean for the Golden State Warriors?

As per NBA reports, the Warriors acquired D'Angelo Russell with an intent of trading him. Andrew Wiggins, who was acquired by the Timberwolves after trading Kevin Love to the Cleveland Cavaliers for their No. 1 overall pick in 2014, did not perform consistently. For the Warriors, however, Andrew Wiggings could be a better match alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson after their return. Though the trade is a risk for the Warriors despite Wiggins being a better match for their roster, the team is looking for making a comeback in the approaching NBA 2020-21 season.

