Andre Drummond Traded To Cleveland Cavaliers By Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons announced that they would be trading Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers. In return, the Pistons will acquire Bradon Knight, John Henson and a 2023 second-round pick. Andre Drummond has played eight seasons for the Detroit Pistons.

Also read | NBA Trade deadline 2020: Warriors trade D'Angelo Russell to Wolves for Andrew Wiggins in blockbuster NBA trade

NBA Trade Deadline 2020: Andre Drummond traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers by the Detroit Pistons for Brandon Knight and John Henson

Cleveland is finalizing a trade for Detroit's Andre Drummond, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

FULL TRADE DETAILS:



Pistons receive:

John Henson

Brandon Knight

2nd-round pick



Cavaliers receive:

Andre Drummond — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 6, 2020

Pistons trading Andre Drummond to Cavaliers, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

Andre Drummond's contract is currently on the final guaranteed year of his contract. The contract included $28.8 million player option for the upcoming NBA 2020-21 season. In an interview last season, Andre Drummond had said that he would like to try out free agency as well. The Pistons, on the other hand, had been unclear about their trade involving Drummond. In an October 2019 interview, Pistons owner Tom Gores had stated that Drummond was good for the team, and the team is just as dedicated to him.

Also read | NBA Trade Deadline: Lakers and Clippers want to acquire Marcus Morris, claim reports

Brandon Knight and John Henson were two of the easiest players to work with in terms of making the media's job easier. Both of those guys are great people and define professionalism. Wish them nothing but the best in their next opportunities. — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) February 7, 2020

According to reports, trading Andre Drummond will be an easy way for the Pistons to acquire assets that will help secure their future as a consistent playoff team. Though many fans were confused after the trade, it has a minimal opportunity cost. Both Brandon Knight and Henson are average NBA players, while they can regain a second-round pick later on. Drummond is currently averaging at 17.8 points and 15.8 rebounds per game. After this season, he can also join another team via free agency.

Also read | NBA Trade Deadline: Wolves, Hawks, Rockets, Nuggets get four-team trade deal over the line

Also read | NBA trade deadline: Rockets, Hawks and Timberwolves discussing trade for Clint Capela