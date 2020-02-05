Union Budget
NBA Trade Deadline: Rockets, Hawks And Timberwolves Discussing Trade For Clint Capela

Basketball News

Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly involved in a three-way trade deal with Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks, with a potential fourth team also rumoured.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
NBA trade deadline

The NBA trade deadline is just a day away and teams are reportedly scrambling to get their man. Minnesota Timberwolves have one of the busiest sides in the trade. They already traded Jeff Teague to Atlanta Hawks and were rumoured to have an interest in Golden State Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell. While the latter appears to be in dead water, Timberwolves are reportedly involved in a three-way (potential four-way) trade deal with Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks, with a potential fourth team also in discussions.

NBA trade deadline: Rockets and Hawks discussing trade

The Athletic reported that Minnesota Timberwolves have conducted serious discussions with Rockets on a deal that would see Timberwolves' Robert Covington move to Rockets and Rockets star Clint Capela move to the Hawks. Meanwhile, Timberwolves would acquire Hawks guard Evan Turner and future draft picks. 

The fourth team in the discussions is reported to be Denver Nuggets, however, their level of involvement remains unknown.

Houston Rockets made not secrets that they were willing to part ways with Clint Capela before the trade deadline. The Swiss center has been a good option from the bench averaging 13.9 points and 13.8 rebounds this season. However, despite possessing a stellar offence of James Harden and Russell Westbrook, they have struggled in defence. If the deal does go through, Robert Covington will provide defensive cover on the wings. Covington is averaging 12.8 points, 1.7 steals and 0.9 blocks this season.

NBA trade deadline: Latest update

Meanwhile, Hawks could benefit from a big center Clint Capela, playing behind Trae Young as they look to improve their fortunes in the Eastern Conference. Adding Capela will give them a promising big three of Trae Young, John Collins and Capela. 

The NBA trade deadline shuts on February 6, 3 PM ET (February 7, 1:30 AM IST).

Published:
COMMENT
