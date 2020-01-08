Andre Iguodala Calls Money 'overrated' Despite Making $17 Million This NBA Season

While the NBA season is in full swing, Memphis Grizzlies star Andre Iguodala is enjoying his off-season and is yet to hit the court for his new franchise. Iguodala had told his new employers that he won’t play for them following his trade from Golden State Warriors. His refusal to play has left the one time NBA Finals MVP stuck in no man’s land.

NBA: Andre Iguodala's career with Warriors

The 15-year veteran holds career averages of 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game and won a Finals MVP as a member of the Golden State Warriors during the 2015 NBA Finals. He was traded from the Warriors to the Memphis Grizzlies in the summer in a salary-cap move. Andre Iguodala is still hoping to get traded to a contending team, who will take on his contract for the rest of the season.

NBA: Andre Iguodala latest tweet

Despite playing for 15 years and earning loads of money, Iguodala in his recent tweet said that being rich isn’t everything. Iguodala is currently making $17 million this season, though he hasn’t taken the court for his new team.

Life would be simpler in a one bedroom apt with a Prius and some golf clubs.... money overrated — andre (@andre) January 6, 2020

NBA: Andre Iguodala net worth

According to reports in Marketwatch, Iguodala bought a Tuscan-inspired, 5,700-square-foot mansion in the East Bay suburb of Lafayette for $3.6 million in 2017. He also owns a Corvette, a Mercedes and a Ferrari. In the meantime, Iguodala should be doing just fine. Ever since moved to the Bay Area in 2013, he has ventured into investing money in tech startups valued between $150,000 and $200,000. Apart from startups, he was also an early investor in stylish shoe-maker Allbirds. During his interview with MarketWatch last year, he had said that he was particularly interested in cloud, security and SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies.

