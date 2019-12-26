NBA Trade Rumours: Clippers Are Favorites To Land Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala is yet to take the court this season. He's been missing in action ever since he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in the summer of 2019. The three-time NBA Champion has been waiting on a buyout or trade from his current team and it now appears that multiple franchises have emerged as possible contenders for the veteran forward.

LA Clippers now seem to be one of the frontrunners to land Iguodala, as reported by ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. It didn’t take long for the Clippers to go from fringe playoff team to becoming instant Championship contender. They've become so strong after Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's arrival on the scene. With a 22-10 record, the Clips managed to get off to a decent start this campaign. Having said that, the competition is stiff and the Clippers will have to put on a dominant showing to reach their desired goals.

Andre Iguodala is one of those guys who is sure to have an immediate impact on the team. His two-sided game, veteran leadership and playmaking abilities will prove to be a valuable skillset. Earlier, there had been anticipation that Andre Iguodala would be bought out by the Grizzlies and would be free to choose his next, potentially final destination. This changed, however, since the season kicked off. Memphis instead want a trade and they have realistic demands. It is also worth noting that the Lakers could be more desperate to get their hands on Andre Iguodala, provided he would be an addition to their already-solid defense. This will also give them another top player to take on the likes of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. This alone could be reason enough for LA Clippers to land the veteran forward.

