Steve Kerr Gets Ejected After Abusing Officials Once Again In Sacramento Kings Game

Golden State Warriors' coach Steve Kerr was ejected from the Warriors vs Kings game on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST). Kerr ran out of patience with the officials during the game as he told them to 'wake up'. He also verbally abused the officials, which got him ejected. Steve Kerr apparently had a problem with the calls that were made as well as not made when it came to the Warriors. He initially received technical fouls before getting ejected. Ironically, the last time this happened to him was at the Sacramento Kings Arena Golden 1 Center in February 2017. The Warriors lost that game to the Kings as well 106-109.

Jerry West believes Luka will be better than Dirk Nowitzki. pic.twitter.com/BqCs3qDLVk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 7, 2020

Any lip readers out there? 🤬 😂 pic.twitter.com/LhmDj82PKT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 7, 2020

Steve Kerr was also ejected vs. Kings in Sacramento on Feb 4, 2017. That was also the last and only time the Kings have beaten the #Warriors at Golden 1 Center. DeMarcus Cousins (then playing for SAC) waved bye to coach Kerr.



pic.twitter.com/yo8qySiz0h — John Dickinson (@JDJohnDickinson) January 7, 2020

NBA 2019-20: Warriors vs Kings highlights

Warriors' NBA 2019-20 season

The Golden State Warriors are currently at a 9-29 win-loss record, the worst in the Western Conference so far this season. After a string of losses, the Warriors were on a four-game winning streak before losing the Mavericks vs Warriors game by a 121-141 margin. They defeated the Houston Rockets 116-104 on Christmas Day. However, the Warriors have now lost five straight games after defeating the Suns 105-96 in December 2019. The Warriors went through major roster changes during the off-season, along with players suffering from injuries. Kevin Durant left for the Brooklyn Nets during the off-season while Klay Thompson (ACL) and Stephen Curry (hand) have been sidelined due to injuries. D'Angelo Russell is the Warriors' top scorer with an average of 23.2 points per game.

