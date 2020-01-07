The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Steve Kerr Gets Ejected After Abusing Officials Once Again In Sacramento Kings Game

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20: Golden State Warriors Steve Kerr was ejected from the Warriors vs Kings game on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST) for verbally abusing officials.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Steve Kerr

Golden State Warriors' coach Steve Kerr was ejected from the Warriors vs Kings game on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST). Kerr ran out of patience with the officials during the game as he told them to 'wake up'. He also verbally abused the officials, which got him ejected. Steve Kerr apparently had a problem with the calls that were made as well as not made when it came to the Warriors. He initially received technical fouls before getting ejected. Ironically, the last time this happened to him was at the Sacramento Kings Arena Golden 1 Center in February 2017. The Warriors lost that game to the Kings as well 106-109.

Also read | Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson 'restless' to make return: Warriors coach Steve Kerr

Steve Kerr was ejected after abusing officials

Also read | David Stern had a bigger impact on NBA than any other non-player, claims Steve Kerr

Also read |  Warriors head coach Steve Kerr thinks the NBA is a 'copycat' league

NBA 2019-20: Warriors vs Kings highlights

Warriors' NBA 2019-20 season

The Golden State Warriors are currently at a 9-29 win-loss record, the worst in the Western Conference so far this season. After a string of losses, the Warriors were on a four-game winning streak before losing the Mavericks vs Warriors game by a 121-141 margin. They defeated the Houston Rockets 116-104 on Christmas Day. However, the Warriors have now lost five straight games after defeating the Suns 105-96 in December 2019. The Warriors went through major roster changes during the off-season, along with players suffering from injuries. Kevin Durant left for the Brooklyn Nets during the off-season while Klay Thompson (ACL) and Stephen Curry (hand) have been sidelined due to injuries. D'Angelo Russell is the Warriors' top scorer with an average of 23.2 points per game. 

Also read | NBA: Steve Kerr reveals that he finds Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry similar for this reason

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
US DENIES VISA TO IRAN FM
MNS TO ADOPT HINDUTVA IDEALOGY
SANJAY DUTT'S KALANK & PANIPAT
NCP: 'FREE KASHMIR FROM CENTRE'
ANIL KAPOOR ADVISES AAMIR
20-YEAR-OLD MCDONALD'S BURGER