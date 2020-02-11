Andre Iguodala Picks Former Grizzlies Teammate Ja Morant As His 'NBA Rookie Of The Year'

The No. 2 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Ja Morant has been a key performer for the Memphis Grizzlies this season Morant completed his first career triple-double on Sunday night, registering 27 points and 10 each of rebounds and assists against Washington Wizards. The 20-year-old is averaging 17.6 points and seven assists this season. With No. 1 pick Zion Williamson missing a chunk of the season through injury, experts have been suggesting that Ja Morant is the favourite to win the Rookie of the Year award this season.

"Ja is Rookie of the Year. ... Take care of your chicken and your mentals."



Andre Iguodala shared his thoughts on Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks. pic.twitter.com/TA9wOXBBVg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 11, 2020

Ja Morant leading Rookie of the Year contenders list? Andre Iguodala thinks so

Ja Morant's former Grizzlies teammate Andre Iguodala certainly thinks that Morant will win the Rookie of the Year award this season. Iguodala, who left Grizzlies for Miami Heat under difficult circumstances, was criticised by Morant for his unwillingness to play for the Grizzlies.

Ja Morant on the Andre Iguodala absentee era ending in Memphis: “It’s over with, and we’re looking to play with the players that are on the floor. We’re handling business.” pic.twitter.com/Hv9dmkaVIb — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 6, 2020

However, Andre Iguodala has nothing but praise for the point guard otherwise. During an interview, Iguodala stated that Morant has impressed this season and that he would undoubtedly pick the 20-year-old as his point guard to start a game for any franchise. Iguodala added that the Rookie of the Year award is Ja Morant's to lose. The three-time NBA champion appeared to have not been affected by Morant and teammate Dillon Brooks' criticism, rather choosing to look out for the young duo.

Andre Iguodala says he’d pick Ja Morant as a PG to start a franchise pic.twitter.com/g9Z8T0NVEs — The Render (@TheRenderNBA2) February 11, 2020

Watch: Andre Iguodala talk about Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks

Andre Iguodala debuted for Heat on Sunday night (Monday IST) playing 23 minutes in their loss to Portland Trail Blazers. Iguodala came from the bench on Monday night (Tuesday IST) to help Heat defeat his former side Golden State Warriors. The 36-year-old registered two points, two assists and five rebounds in 17 minutes against Warriors.

