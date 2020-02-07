Union Budget
Jimmy Butler Prepared To 'go To War' With Andre Iguodala At Miami Heat

Basketball News

Miami Heat officially announced acquiring of Andre Iguodala from Grizzlies in a three-team deal. Jimmy Butler lauds Iguodala's 'winning mentality'. Read on.

Jimmy Butler

The NBA trade deadline day saw three-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala complete a sensational trade from Memphis Grizzlies to Miami Heat. Heat officially announced acquiring of Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill from Grizzlies in a three-team deal also involving the Minnesota Timberwolves. Heat parted with Justise Winslow, James Johnson and Dion Waiters in the trade deal.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler expressed his delight with the move stating Andre Iguodala would improve the Heat locker room significantly. Butler spoke highly of the veteran stating 'there’s nothing he cannot do'. Iguodala, who won the NBA Finals MVP in 2015, will bring the winning mentality to Miami, according to Butler.

“We’re ready to go to war. We know we can compete with the best of them. When I get to learn from him, when everyone gets to learn from him, that winning level, that meter, is going up in everyone’s mind.” - Jimmy Butler on Andre Iguodala

Watch: Jimmy Butler admires Andre Iguodala after Heat move

Andre Iguodala moved to Memphis after spending six successful seasons with Golden State Warriors. However, the 36-year-old largely struggled with the Grizzlies. Iguodala, who has a career average of 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists is expected to bolster Heat's options off the bench. 

Miami Heat president speaks out on Iguodala move

Lakers star LeBron James lauds Iguodala's 'Championship DNA'

Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler, who joined Miami in the offseason has helped his side to fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 34-16 (win-loss) record. Heat will play Sacramento Kings next on Friday night (Saturday IST).

