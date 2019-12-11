The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

NBA Trade Rumours: D’Angelo Russell Headed To Timberwolves From Warriors?

Basketball News

According to Heavy.com, D'Angelo Russell is expected to make a move to Timberwolves. Russell joined Golden State Warriors via a sign and trade in offseason.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
NBA Trade Rumours

The Golden State Warriors' side have had a poor start in NBA this season as they have recorded a win-loss record of 4-19. Warriors are expected to explore trading D'Angelo Russell. According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, Russell is expected to make a move to Minnesota Timberwolves. During the offseason, the 23-year-old joined Golden State Warriors via a sign-and-trade, and he can be traded from December 15 onwards.

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: Kevin Love On Verge Of Leaving Cleveland Cavaliers For Boston Celtics

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: NY Knicks To Snap Up Brandon Ingram In 2020?

NBA Trade rumours: the swap deal

The Golden State Warriors’ side are most likely to have a swap deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Warriors side would love to get hold of a power forward and Robert Covington will be an ideal fit for them.

Also Read | Shaquille O'Neal Has A Hilarious Fall On Live TV Show, Leaves NBA Fans In Splits

Also Read | NBA Rumours: Portland Trail Blazers Interested In Draymond Green?

NBA Trade Rumours: D'Angelo Russell's past

In 2015, Russell was drafted second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers. He had an underwhelming couple of seasons with the Lakers’ side. After that, the Lakers side sent him to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the deal for Brook Lopez and Kyle Kuzma. With the Brooklyn Nets, Russell emerged as an All-Star in the 2018-19 campaign. He had an injury-hit inaugural season with them. In the 2018-19 campaign, Russell averaged 21.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. Meanwhile, with the Warriors, he averaged 23.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists over 11 appearances.

Also Read | Warriors Make A Touching Gesture; Invite Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting Victims To A Game

Also Read | Vince Carter Becomes Fifth Player In NBA History To Play 1,500 Games

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG