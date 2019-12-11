NBA Trade Rumours: D’Angelo Russell Headed To Timberwolves From Warriors?

The Golden State Warriors' side have had a poor start in NBA this season as they have recorded a win-loss record of 4-19. Warriors are expected to explore trading D'Angelo Russell. According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, Russell is expected to make a move to Minnesota Timberwolves. During the offseason, the 23-year-old joined Golden State Warriors via a sign-and-trade, and he can be traded from December 15 onwards.

"The triple-double's for my mom."@Bam1of1:



🔥 30 PTS (career-high)

💪 11 REB

👀 11 AST (career-high)

🙌 1st-career triple-double pic.twitter.com/GbbYUuk2Ai — NBA (@NBA) December 11, 2019

NBA Trade rumours: the swap deal

The Golden State Warriors’ side are most likely to have a swap deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Warriors side would love to get hold of a power forward and Robert Covington will be an ideal fit for them.

Kendrick Nunn (36 PTS) and Duncan Robinson (34 PTS) combined for the most points (70) ever scored by two undrafted teammates in Miami's win.



The previous record was 65 combined points, set by the Warriors' C.J. Watson (40 PTS) and Anthony Morrow (25 PTS) on Feb. 17, 2010. pic.twitter.com/yJOOkVfTxA — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) December 11, 2019

NBA Trade Rumours: D'Angelo Russell's past

In 2015, Russell was drafted second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers. He had an underwhelming couple of seasons with the Lakers’ side. After that, the Lakers side sent him to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the deal for Brook Lopez and Kyle Kuzma. With the Brooklyn Nets, Russell emerged as an All-Star in the 2018-19 campaign. He had an injury-hit inaugural season with them. In the 2018-19 campaign, Russell averaged 21.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. Meanwhile, with the Warriors, he averaged 23.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists over 11 appearances.

Final 📊



D’Angelo - 18p/7a/3r/1s

Alec - 18p/7r/6a/2s

Willie - 17p/8r/2a/2b/1s

Draymond - 16p/5a/3r/3b/1s

Omari - 10p/2r/1a

Ky - 8p/4r/1a

Eric - 5p/2r/1b

Glenn - 4p/8r/3s

Marquese - 4p/5r

Jacob - 2p/1r/1a

Kevon - 3r/1s pic.twitter.com/byvsHk88Wb — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 10, 2019

