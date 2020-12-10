ANGRY LeBron James Reacts To Little League Football Coach Physically Assaulting Kid

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is never one to shy away from expressing his thoughts. The 35-year-old has been always active on social media and always backed what he feels is right including his support for former NFL star Colin Kaepernick's activism. LeBron is also a family man, and his fatherly emotions were on display on social media on Thursday as he reacted to an ugly video where a coach assaulted one of his players.

LeBron James 'ANGRY' after Savannah Gators coach assaults young football player

A Savannah Gators coach was caught on camera assaulting a nine-year-old kid in an American Youth Football National Championships game in Kissimmee, Florida. The coach punches the kid and mouths off of some words before again grabbing his helmet and shaking it. The nine-year-old kid was visibly distraught and walked away to the sidelines in tears. The disturbing video has since found its way online and fans have called for Savannah Gators to sack the coach.

The club offered a meek apology for the coach's actions and wrote "Please keep the negative comments off this page please this organization has great coaches we understand what we all saw yesterday was disturbing to us all but let’s not blame everyone for one mans actions. The organization is not at Nationals we have only 2 age groups a National 7U & 9U with only those coaches of those age groups witch [sic] the guy in the video is our 9U head coach he is a good guy that just took it a little to [sic] far on a 9U player we understand and we are aware of what’s going on and will like to apologize to the #BigPeachConference…." in a Facebook post. The apology drew further outrage and Gators subsequently delete the post after much criticism.

(Image Courtesy: LeBron James Instagram)

The video made way to LeBron James via Shannon Sharpe, and the Los Angeles Laker star was visibly upset by what she saw. The 35-year-old wrote that if he was here during the incident, he wouldn't care if it was his kid or not, and would have taken on the coach for assaulting the child. And while the coach wouldn't fancy the NBA legend's blows looking his ripped physique, YouTuber Jake Paul is keen on getting inside the ring with the Lakers star. Paul recently challenged LeBron on Twitter, after his brutal knockout of former NBA star Nate Robinson.

(Image Courtesy: LeBron James Instagram)