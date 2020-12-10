NBA Fans Drag Larsa Pippen For Giving Advice While Reportedly Cheating With Malik Beasley

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley have been under the spotlight for around a week. Shortly after Beasley finalised his $60 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the NBA star and Pippen were spotted holding hands and shopping together. Fans criticized Beasley for cheating on his wife Montano Yao, while Pippen was called a homewrecker. However, the flak continued on Instagram, especially after Pippen took to sharing quotes about heartbreak.

Also read | Larsa Pippen seen with NBA's Malik Beasley soon after he signed the Timberwolves' $60M deal

Larsa Pippen called out for sharing heartbreak-related advice on Instagram

"God, I pray for healing & comfort for anyone dealing with heartache. I pray that they find refuge in You in the midst of their pain," is the quote (by Sopha Rush) that Pippen shared on Instagram. It further asked God to give people the strength to keep going, while pushing through dark moments. Eventually, people started trolling her for the quote, some saying that a homewrecker cannot speak up on heartbreak.

"Glad my mom never acted like you grow up," one user wrote, adding that she should stop now that she is pushing 50. Another said, "be better to other women if you want us to be better to you," before saying her followers will be the ones ashamed for her. Some were sad that as a mother herself, she would put another's child through something like this.

Some people also defended Larsa Pippen, pointing out that she is not the one who is married, Beasley is. However, many even bought up Kanye West, who seems to be the reason behind her rift with the Kardashians. Pippen, as per Yao, is yet to apologize.

Also read | Malik Beasley's wife 'blindsided' after NBA player spotted holding hands with Larsa Pippen

Larsa Pippen, 46 was spotted holding hands with Malik Beasley, 24. (via @SideActionHQ) pic.twitter.com/0Xdb68sfSJ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 1, 2020

Also read | Larsa Pippen dating Malik Beasley? Pippen returns to Miami home after being spotted with Wolves star

After being seen with Beasley, Larsa was photographed while returning to her house in Miami this week. While on the phone with someone, she looked directly into the eyes of the photographer, apparently waiting for her to reach home. Even then, fans had called her out for helping someone cheat, unhappy with her lifestyle.

Some even brought up her previous scandal with Tristan Thompson, though she has denied ever dating him while he was with Khloe Kardashian.

Also read | Scotty Pippen Jr disappointed with mom Larsa Pippen’s ongoing dating antics

Larsa Pippen returns home to Scottie Pippen after being spotted with married NBA baller a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/NyJWyiT306 — Saycheese TV ðŸ‘„ðŸ§€ (@SaycheeseDGTL) December 3, 2020

(Image credits: Malik Beasley, Larsa Pippen Instagram)