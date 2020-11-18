Anthony Davis Believes Harden, Westbrook Demanding Trades Makes Them 'look Bad'

Before signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis very publicly demanded a trade away from New Orleans in the hope of a championship. While his move was celebrated by Lakers fans, Davis faced backlash in New Orleans. During a recent interview, the Lakers star had a thing or two to say about James Harden and Russell Westbrook demanding trades, which he thinks makes a player "look bad".

Anthony Davis on both James Harden and Russell Westbrook demanding trades

Since he was in a similar situation around two years ago, Davis stated that as a player, one should do what they want, which includes winning NBA titles. “I always dreamt of being an NBA champion along with many other things. It’s something I can scratch off the list of accomplishments, but I definitely don’t want to make this the only one," Davis said on the Da Windy City podcast.

He spoke about people having their own views and commenting on the situation and how someone who has not played in the league cannot say what is great or not. Davis shed light on going through the same thing, speaking about it being the "business side" of basketball. Davis stated that when a player wants to leave, it makes him looks bad. In the end, Davis concluded that while it might anger a section of fans, he does not care much for the criticism.

REPORT: The Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets have a “verbal agreement” to send James Harden to the Nets, via @APOOCH. pic.twitter.com/VlpU7XslCH — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 17, 2020

While Westbrook could end up with the New York Knicks, Washington Wizards or the Charlotte Hornets, Harden is being linked strongly with the Brooklyn Nets. Reports state that the Nets and Rockets currently have a verbal understanding, which will benefit both teams. The Nets would end up with Harden on the same team as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, which could end up threatening the Lakers' chances of going back-to-back in 2021.

The Rockets and Wizards have discussed a deal centered on Russell Westbrook for John Wall, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. No traction yet, Rockets are seeking more assets. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 17, 2020

In Part 2 of @YahooSports’ “Posted Up w. C. Haynes” featuring Anthony Davis, he talks about what James Harden and Russell Westbrook are going through in wanting out of Houston.



“I think those guys just want to win. I was in that situation last year.”



🎥: https://t.co/2AwlRZwt9u pic.twitter.com/WCHkfpceZe — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 17, 2020

Davis also spoke about Harden with the Nets, stating how the team will have a great coach. "If it happens it happens, if it doesn’t it doesn’t," Davis said, speaking of how he will figure out what he will do before he looks at other teams. The 27-year-old recently declined his $28.7 million player option, which will make him an unrestricted free agent. However, Davis plans to re-sign with the Lakers in pursuit of a consecutive title with LeBron James.

(Image credits: Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook Instagram)