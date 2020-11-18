James Harden Trade: Nets Have 'verbal Agreement' With Rockets For Blockbuster NBA Move

James Harden to Brooklyn Nets might just be a reality come November 22 when player trades can be made official. According to Front Office Sports, the Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets have a "verbal agreement" in place that would see James Harden head to the Nets in exchange for several players and a whole array of first-round draft picks.

Sources around the league believe there is a “verbal agreement” between the Nets and Rockets that would bring James Harden to Brooklyn, and create a superteam with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.



Story with @FOS:

James Harden trade

Over the course of the previous week, rumours of James Harden to the Nets have intensified. Per reports in the US, Harden last week declined a mammoth $50 million per year, two-contract extension from the Rockets as he made his intentions clear that he rather prefer a trade away from Houston. The Rockets offered the former MVP a two-year, $103 million deal, on top of the remaining 3-year, $133 million on the current James Harden contract. With a possibility of an extension off the table, the Rockets are willing to negotiate to get the best possible deal out of a potential trade.

Rockets star James Harden wants to be on a contender elsewhere, and Brooklyn and Philadelphia are believed to be his top desired trade destinations, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.



Houston is fully comfortable keeping Harden and Russell Westbrook into the season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2020

The Brooklyn Nets have leapfrogged multiple teams in the race to sign James Harden, with the Nets being the player's preferred destination. The 31-year-old is said to be interested in reuniting with Kevin Durant, with whom he played three seasons at Oklahoma City Thunder and even made a Finals appearance in 2012.

Durant moved to the Nets last year, signing a four-year, $164 million contract. He failed to make a single appearance due to the Achilles tendon injury he suffered during the 2018-19 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.

James Harden to Nets?

As for the Nets, the team is looking to create a super team with Durant, Harden and Kyrie Irving leading their attack. Per reports, the Nets believe this is their best possible chance to win the championship, with the trio offering a "three-year window" to not only win but to "dominate the league."

It so far remains unclear, what the Nets would offer in exchange for the three-time scoring champion. The package will likely involve a plethora of stars among the likes of Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jarrett Allen and Nicolas Claxton. The Nets would also need to offer a host of future first-round picks to have any chance of completing the trade. If reports are to be believed, the Rockets are willing to work out a trade with the Nets as they prefer to send Harden to an Eastern Conference side, instead of a direct conference rival.

A source is telling me that the Nets have engaged in talks with the Rockets. James Harden for a variation of: Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, Taurean Prince, and Jarrett Allen.



Nothing finalized, but Harden to Nets seems like real possibility. If finalized, announced on Nov 22. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) November 14, 2020

Meanwhile, the New York Times is reporting that the Rockets are likely to sign forward Jae’Sean Tate once free agency opens on Friday. Tate, 25, played for the Sydney Kings last season in Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL). He played under head coach Will Weaver, who recently became the assistant coach at Houston under Stephen Silas. Tate will be a replacement for Robert Covington, who will be traded to the Portland Trail Blazers once the window opens.

The Houston Rockets are expected to sign Jae'Sean Tate, per NY Times



The Houston Rockets are expected to sign Jae'Sean Tate, per NY Times

