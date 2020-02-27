Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight Vs Warriors? Could Lakers Drop LeBron James And AD?

The Los Angeles Lakers take on fallen giants Golden State Warriors in an NBA regular-season game on Thursday. It is well known that they will miss their star LeBron James. However, fans have also posed the all-important question - ‘is Anthony Davis playing tonight?’

Reports emerged that the former New Orleans Pelicans star might be a doubt for the clash against Warriors. Davis has been in fine form for the Lakers this season and has supported LeBron James to lift the Lakers to the top of the Western Conference standings. With LeBron James ruled out of the clash against Warriors, the Lakers would hop on to any chance that gives way to Anthony Davis' return to the court.

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight? Lakers stars doubtful after an elbow injury

Anthony Davis, meanwhile, is probable against the Warriors with a sore left elbow. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 26, 2020

Anthony Davis injury update: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight?

Anthony Davis was in the thick of the action against former club New Orleans Pelicans. However, an elbow injury has put his prospects of facing the Warriors in question. The Lakers have moved quickly to name him as a probable for the Warriors clash. The power forward is essential to their run in the business end of the NBA season. However, an Anthony Davis return is possible against the rebuilding Golden State Warriors side subject to medical clearance.

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight? Anthony Davis' stats before the injury

Anthony Davis has featured in 49 games for the Lakers this season. The power forward averages 26.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 50.9 per cent from the field, 32.3 per cent from beyond the arc and 84.5 per cent from the free-throw line. Anthony Davis becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer once he drops his 2019-20 player option with the Lakers. However, the prevailing thought is that the Chicago native will sign again with Los Angeles Lakers.

When is Anthony Davis coming back? Anthony Davis' injury might result in him missing the Warriors clash

While it is not yet certain when Anthony Davis is coming back to action, fans can hope for an Anthony Davis return during the Lakers clash against the Grizzlies on the weekend. Davis might also feature in the game vs Warriors. However, it is highly unlikely considering that Lakers need Davis fit for the latter stages of the season.

For the ‘is Anthony Davis playing tonight’ question, it would be prudent to believe that the power forward won't take the court on Thursday.

