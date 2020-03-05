LeBron James Lauds Lakers Teammate Anthony Davis, Says He Expected Sublime Partnership

Anthony Davis joined the LA Lakers ahead of the current NBA season. But the former New Orleans Pelicans took little to no time in settling in at Los Angeles, forming a potent attacking partnership with Lakers star LeBron James. The duo has been pivotal for the Lakers as they currently remain the best side in the Western Conference with a 47-13 (win-loss) record.

LeBron Davis relationship: LeBron lauds Anthony Davis

Addressing the media after Lakers' 120-107 win, LeBron James stressed upon the importance of Anthony Davis to Lakers' stellar form in the NBA regular season. LeBron James heaped praise on his teammate stating Davis is a 'generational talent' and that he is delighted that Lakers did everything they could to bring him to LA.

ESPN quoted LeBron James praising Davis, "It's everything I expected and more. Obviously, that's why I wanted him here."

LeBron James further revealed that he admired Anthony Davis as a player and a person and that he gave his glowing recommendation when Lakers discussed acquiring Davis with him.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis showers praise on LeBron James

Anthony Davis on what he's learned from playing with LeBron James:

LeBron Davis relationship: Lakers vs 76ers

Anthony Davis returned to the lineup against the 76ers after missing Lakers' game against his former side Pelicans due to a sore knee. The 26-year-old dropped a game-high 37 points while further adding 13 rebounds and two assists. LeBron James took his usual playmaker role adding 14 assists while also scoring 22 points in a comfortable win at the Staples Center.

LeBron James act of disrespect? Stunning three-pointer from the logo

The guys had to inspect that spot after LeBron drained it from the logo



Los Angeles Lakers

76ers vs Lakers highlights

After losing to Memphis Grizzlies, Lakers are 2-0 (win-loss) up but will be bracing for some stern tests as they'd be facing the Milwaukee Bucks and cross-city rivals LA Clippers in the coming days. LeBron James and Anthony Davis will have to be at their best if Lakers are to come out on top against the fellow title contenders.

