Anthony Davis Signing A 1+1 Deal With Lakers Could Help Them Acquire Giannis Later

With Giannis Antetokounmpo's supermax contract extension looming, the Greek Freak has been linked with multiple teams over the last season. While the Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th NBA championship earlier this year, the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated despite their league-leading record in the regular season. This only gave rise to multiple Giannis trade rumours which revolved around the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and even the Lakers.

Also read | Anthony Davis free agency: Davis plans to re-sign with champs Lakers, fans call for 'back-to-back' title wins

Anthony Davis' contract could be affected by Giannis' decision

Anthony Davis could be waiting to see how Giannis approaches his supermax extension, and Davis could decide to sign a 1+1 deal, which would give the Lakers room to pursue Giannis next summer, via @WindhorstESPN on ESPN.



Oh my... 🤯 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 23, 2020

While Giannis might continue with the Bucks, report hint that Anthony Davis' new contract with the Lakers could be affected by the former's decision.

Shortly after the Lakers bagged the 2020 NBA title, reports stated that Davis will be re-signing with the Lakers after declining his contract extension. However, the team and Davis have not yet agreed on a contract. As per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, however, Davis' deal might be connected to Giannis and the Bucks.

Also read | Anthony Davis reportedly declines Lakers' $146 million contract extension offer: Anthony Davis contract

As per Windhorst, Davis holding off on the deal might be so the Lakers have an opportunity to try and acquire Giannis next offseason. If Davis signs a one-year deal with a player option for next season, he and LeBron James could both opt out. In that case, the Lakers can recruit Giannis.

Windhorst suspects AD is taking his time to decide what contract he chooses is because of Giannis. If Giannis doesn’t sign supermax he thinks AD will sign a 1+1, both him and Lebron will opt out next offseaon and recruit Giannis to the Lakers — Ralph Mason (@Ralph_MasonJr) November 23, 2020

Also read | Giannis to Lakers? Giannis Antetokounmpo hints at Lakers move next season after girlfriend admits being a fan

While James and Davis helped lead the Lakers to their first title in ten years, having someone like Giannis on their team would help their chances of more championships. Giannis, who has played with the Bucks for his entire career, is reported to want to play for a team who can win him his first title. While the Bucks have made the playoffs, they are yet to reach the finals.

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo set to sign supermax contract with Milwaukee Bucks? Giannis trade

However, Giannis has denied any plan of moving on from the franchise. As per reports, Milwaukee only wants to build a roster around Giannis, allowing him the opportunity to win a title and stay with the team. Giannis could also end up signing the largest contract in NBA history. His next five-year extension could be worth $247.3 million, carrying a $42.6m, $46m, $49.5m, $52.9m and $56.3 million cap hit.

(Image credits: AP)