LeBron James To Let Go Of No. 23 In Jersey For Anthony Davis, Return To No. 6 With Lakers?

Fans might see LeBron James and Anthony Davis taking the court with different numbers on their back. James, who has been wearing No. 23 with the Los Angeles Lakers, will probably give it to his teammate. However, reports add that while James wants to give away his number, he might not be able to do so this 2020-21 season.

Is LeBron James jersey number going to change?

.@KingJames says he's still gonna give his No. 23 jersey to AD after this season.



Bron was going to switch back to No. 6 last summer before Nike delayed the plan because it "could not accommodate the request," per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/eGSQTFmXkt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 5, 2020

James, who has been wearing No. 23 for most of his career, might not be doing so for his remaining time with the Lakers. With the Miami Heat, James wore No. 6, which will be retired after James retires from the NBA. Davis, on the other hand, wore No. 23 for his entire stint with the New Orleans Pelicans. In a recent Instagram story, James hinted at an eventual jersey swap.

"#23 gonna look a little different this year and we got this guy #6 ... he’s aight lol,” James said on Instagram, before speaking about the next NBA season. While changing numbers now is not possible, James is looking forward to wearing his old No. 6, which helped him win two titles with the Heat. Per reports, Nike is not letting James and Davis change jersey numbers. The company had denied James' request earlier, keeping in mind the COVID-19-affected market.

While James and Davis seem to be okay with the swap, Nike has reportedly produced the jerseys already. James apparently missed the deadline by months, and will have to wait to try again, maybe for the 2021-22 season. As per Silver Screen & Roll, Davis is happy with his No.3, and won't be swapping the number this season.

The Lakers and both James and Davis recently agreed upon multi-year deals, confirming their stay with the team. With them leading the franchise to their 17th NBA title, the team will be looking for a two-peat this season. Davis is to sign a five-year $190 million deal, while James signed an $85 million supermax extension. The 2020-21 season is set to begin from December 22, where the Lakers will open with a game against the LA Clippers.

