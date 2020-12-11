Is Paul George's $190 Million Contract Worth It? NBA Fans Discuss Extension On Twitter

This week, the Los Angeles Clippers and Paul George signed a $226 million contract over the span of five years. While this extends George's stay in LA, fans appear to be on the fence about the contract. Questions about the Clippers' decision were shared, with fans debating whether the team has wasted their money on the All-Star forward.

Paul George contract extension with the Clippers

All-Star forward Paul George has signed a maximum contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers that’ll guarantee him as much as $226 million over the next five years, his agent Aaron Mintz of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 10, 2020

As per reports, George has signed a new max contract right before the 2020-21 season begins. The extension will add to his $190 million four year deal, which would pay him $35.4 million for the upcoming season. This new contract extends his time with the team, giving him a player option for the 2024-25 season. If he had declined the player option next year, George would have become a free agent.

Keeping in mind the disappointment the Clippers faced at the Orlando bubble, fans were surprised at the massive contract. "I don’t care what anybody says. That’s a bad contract," one fan wrote, while another added a compilation of bad on-court decisions made by the 30-year-old. Others brought up Kawhi Leonard, who they think might leave the Clippers next year, that is, they face another disappointing postseason.

Are fans against the new Paul George extension?

5 more years!!! pic.twitter.com/k0cpSssV3Y — Phase 1 Wood (@E_WoodThaG) December 10, 2020

Paul George after Kawhi declines his player option next year and leaves: pic.twitter.com/LjYgcvyhqG — LeWami🎄 (@WamiWaynwiedWo) December 10, 2020

I don’t care what anybody says. That’s a bad contract. — Pinwheel Empire (@PinwheelEmpire) December 10, 2020

Bruh...My exact reaction when I saw this contract! pic.twitter.com/mVcWUqZQzR — Jonathan Kirkland (@TheRealJKirk) December 11, 2020

They really gave Paul George 226 million dollars pic.twitter.com/7HYfKFF2xy — Sonofajones (@SonOfAJones) December 10, 2020

Lebron James extension

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $85 million maximum contract extension with the franchise, CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2020

George's contract was compared to LeBron James' $85 million extensions with the LA Lakers. While this keeps James with the team till he is pushing 40, fans had deemed the four-time NBA champion overpaid. His last four-year contract with the Lakers was worth $154 million, with a player option in the last year.

