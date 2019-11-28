The Debate
The Debate
LeBron James Advices Anthony Davis On How To Deal With Nervous Return To New Orleans

Basketball News

While Anthony Davis braces for a nervous return to New Orleans, Lakers teammate LeBron James has advised him on how to deal with the jitters and crowd reaction

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
LeBron James

Anthony Davis is set to face his former side New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). Davis spent seven years with the Pelicans before moving to the Los Angeles Lakers in the off-season. As Anthony Davis prepares for a nervous night at the Smoothie King Center, LeBron James apparently has helped him out on how to deal with his return.

Also Read | Lakers Trade Rumours: Dennis Schroder Could Help LeBron James, Anthony Davis Maintain Form

Anthony Davis braces for return to New Orleans

Anthony Davis previously commented that though usually not nervous he will surely feel the jitters when playing against the Pelicans. He also admitted that he'd rather try to be at the moment then think about what-ifs before the game. In January this year, Davis faced much criticism after publicly requesting a release from the Pelicans before being traded to the Lakers later that year. He is set to face his former side for the first time since.

Also Read | LeBron James Screams ‘Taco Tuesday’ To Fans Before Entering Mexican Restaurant In Texas

NBA: Lakers vs Pelicans, LeBron James helps Davis

As Anthony Davis braces himself for boos and a hostile reception, LeBron James, who himself spent seven years with the Cleveland Cavaliers before facing them with Miami Heat, has advised him on the matter. According to the reports, James insisted he spoke to Davis on how to handle the heat and focus on the game. As per LeBron James, Davis should just play his natural game and aim to get comfortable doing so to avoid the jitters.

Also Read | LeBron James Shows His Class By Gifting Sneakers To A Young Lakers Fan: Watch Video

NBA: Lakers vs Pelicans, LeBron James' Lakers flying high

The LA Lakers have made a fine start to the season, comfortably sitting at the top of the Western Conference with a record of 15-2 while the Pelican (6-11) lie 11th. 

NBA: Lakers vs Pelicans, Anthony Davis meets some old folks

Also Read | Anthony Davis Reveals What He Learnt From LeBron James Since Joining The Lakers

