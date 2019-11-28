LeBron James Advices Anthony Davis On How To Deal With Nervous Return To New Orleans

Anthony Davis is set to face his former side New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). Davis spent seven years with the Pelicans before moving to the Los Angeles Lakers in the off-season. As Anthony Davis prepares for a nervous night at the Smoothie King Center, LeBron James apparently has helped him out on how to deal with his return.

Anthony Davis on his New Orleans return Wednesday and one thing he’d redo in final days as a Pelican: “That’s a game of the year for me. New Orleans is a part of me.” From my sit-down with the Lakers star on @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/Wjbw7RONLu — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 26, 2019

Anthony Davis braces for return to New Orleans

Anthony Davis previously commented that though usually not nervous he will surely feel the jitters when playing against the Pelicans. He also admitted that he'd rather try to be at the moment then think about what-ifs before the game. In January this year, Davis faced much criticism after publicly requesting a release from the Pelicans before being traded to the Lakers later that year. He is set to face his former side for the first time since.

NBA: Lakers vs Pelicans, LeBron James helps Davis

As Anthony Davis braces himself for boos and a hostile reception, LeBron James, who himself spent seven years with the Cleveland Cavaliers before facing them with Miami Heat, has advised him on the matter. According to the reports, James insisted he spoke to Davis on how to handle the heat and focus on the game. As per LeBron James, Davis should just play his natural game and aim to get comfortable doing so to avoid the jitters.

NBA: Lakers vs Pelicans, LeBron James' Lakers flying high

The LA Lakers have made a fine start to the season, comfortably sitting at the top of the Western Conference with a record of 15-2 while the Pelican (6-11) lie 11th.

NBA: Lakers vs Pelicans, Anthony Davis meets some old folks

Familiar faces around here ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/XPeQ0a6sVi — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 28, 2019

