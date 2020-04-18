Anthony Davis Mansion In Westlake Village To Be Sold For $8 Million: Reports

Anthony Davis mansion: Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has decided to sell his luxurious mansion in Westlake Village, Los Angeles for $8 million.

anthony davis mansion

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has reportedly decided to sell his luxurious mansion in Westlake Village, Los Angeles. As per reports, Anthony Davis mansion will be sold for $8 million. He bought the house when he was still playing for the New Orleans Pelicans. 

Anthony Davis mansion: The Westlake Village Anthony Davis house to be sold at $8M

According to reports, the Anthony Davis mansion was bought by the NBA All-Star for $7.479 million. Anthony Davis' house is situated approximately 40 miles away from the Staples Center. The Anthony Davis mansion details include a home theatre, a gym, an infinity pool with water slides, an outdoor kitchen, and an indoor basketball court.

Anthony Davis house: The Anthony Davis mansion in LA included a spa and indoor basketball court

A more detailed look into Anthony Davis mansion includes a $1 million infinity-edge swimming pool along with dual water slides and a guesthouse. Anthony Davis' house also has a Baja deck and spa, attached with a basketball gym with its own viewing box. The house was first built in 1996 before being expanded to a two-story 16,000-square-foot mansion with a curved staircase and movie theatre. It has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms including a master suite. The house covers a 2.33-acre property and a view over the mountains and golf courses in Los Angeles. It even has a five-car garage and a solar power system. 

Anthony Davis mural: There was a Lakers Anthony Davis mural In Fairfax District

When Davis signed with the Lakers, Gustavo Zermeno painted the Anthony Davis mural in the purple and gold jersey. A few days ago, Davis revealed that seeing the mural in LA made him feel like he was home. Davis was brought to LA in a multi-player deal which included Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart. Before the NBA season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Davis was averaging at 26.7 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. The Anthony Davis contract with the Lakers will end with the NBA season, making Davis a free agent. As per recent reports, Davis will be resigning with the team. 

First Published:
