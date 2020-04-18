Anthony Davis Mansion In Westlake Village To Be Sold For $8 Million: Reports

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has reportedly decided to sell his luxurious mansion in Westlake Village, Los Angeles. As per reports, Anthony Davis mansion will be sold for $8 million. He bought the house when he was still playing for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Anthony Davis mansion: The Westlake Village Anthony Davis house to be sold at $8M

According to reports, the Anthony Davis mansion was bought by the NBA All-Star for $7.479 million. Anthony Davis' house is situated approximately 40 miles away from the Staples Center. The Anthony Davis mansion details include a home theatre, a gym, an infinity pool with water slides, an outdoor kitchen, and an indoor basketball court.

Anthony Davis house: The Anthony Davis mansion in LA included a spa and indoor basketball court

A more detailed look into Anthony Davis mansion includes a $1 million infinity-edge swimming pool along with dual water slides and a guesthouse. Anthony Davis' house also has a Baja deck and spa, attached with a basketball gym with its own viewing box. The house was first built in 1996 before being expanded to a two-story 16,000-square-foot mansion with a curved staircase and movie theatre. It has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms including a master suite. The house covers a 2.33-acre property and a view over the mountains and golf courses in Los Angeles. It even has a five-car garage and a solar power system.

Anthony Davis mural: There was a Lakers Anthony Davis mural In Fairfax District

When Davis signed with the Lakers, Gustavo Zermeno painted the Anthony Davis mural in the purple and gold jersey. A few days ago, Davis revealed that seeing the mural in LA made him feel like he was home. Davis was brought to LA in a multi-player deal which included Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart. Before the NBA season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Davis was averaging at 26.7 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. The Anthony Davis contract with the Lakers will end with the NBA season, making Davis a free agent. As per recent reports, Davis will be resigning with the team.

