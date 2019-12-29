Anthony Davis Opens Up On Wanting To Bid Pelicans Goodbye First During Christmas 2018

NBA star Anthony Davis first considered trading from the New Orleans Pelicans last Christmas, even though he officially requested for a trade late January. In an interview with an American sports portal, Davis revealed that he starting thinking about leaving the Pelicans last Christmas even though they were not on the Christmas Day slate. According to Davis, the wins were not making sense and it seemed like the Pelicans would not make the playoffs.

NBA 2019-20: Lakers' Anthony Davis reveals that he first contemplated leaving the Pelicans during last Christmas

During the interview, Anthony Davis spoke about winning and how people close to him knew that was important to him. Davis added that it did not look like the Pelicans would win last year. Though they had a good 4-0 start last NBA season, the Pelicans started losing after players were sidelined due to injuries. Davis only wanted to lead his team, he revealed during the interview. Davis knew that he would not have made the playoffs with the Pelicans, so he requested for a trade on January 28.

NBA reports believe that Davis made the right choice in choosing the Lakers. The Lakers are currently leading the Western Conference with a 24-7 win-loss record. Davis is currently leading the Lakers with an average of 27.7 points and 9.3 rebounds. However, according to reports, Davis has NBA star LeBron James as a teammate so he does not have to carry the team alone. Though the Lakers have suffered from four back-to-back losses, they are still leading the West. Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers continued their fine run on Sunday by defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 128-120 on Saturday night (Sunday morning IST) at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, USA.

