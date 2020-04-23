Anthony Davis Could Stay With Lakers Even After LeBron Retires: Pierce, Perkins

Earlier this month, Anthony Davis listed list his house in Los Angeles for sale. Since Anthony Davis could end up as a free agent next season after declining the player option, some fans were seemingly ready to blow the story out of proportion. However, while talking to ESPN's Rachel Nichols, Paul Pierce and Kendrick Perkins were both convinced that there is no doubt Davis would return to the Los Angeles Lakers. According to reports, the Davis bought the house for $7.479 million when he still played for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Kendrick Perkins, Paul Pierce say there is no chance Anthony Davis will leave the Lakers

Anthony Davis put his Southern California home up for sale, but DON'T PANIC Lakers fans, it's not the one he's living in this season because it's too far from the practice facility. Our guys put the odds of AD going anywhere else when he becomes a free agent this summer at 0.0% pic.twitter.com/vzoMyMRe2W — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 22, 2020

During The Jump segment, it was clarified that Anthony Davis did not live in the aforementioned mansion in the summer and the house worth a reported $8 million was only added property value. Kendrick Perkins and Paul Pierce, who were discussing Davis and his time in Los Angeles, stated that there is 'zero chance' he will leave the Lakers after the 2019-20 season. Pierce further added that Anthony Davis might play the remainder of his career with Lakers even after LeBron James retires. According to previous NBA reports, Davis has been convinced to remain in LA. Previously, there were trade rumours about the 27-year-old forward moving to the Chicago Bulls next season.

Before the NBA 2019-20 season was suspended on March 11 due to the COVID-19 crisis, Anthony Davis was averaging 26.7 points and 9.4 rebounds per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Along with LeBron James, Davis had led the Lakers to the top of the Western Conference with a 49-14 win-loss record. Davis was one of the many NBA players who donated $250,000 for coronavirus relief. The Lakers were one of the NBA teams who had players who tested positive for the virus, who have now been cleared of all symptoms.

