LeBron James Trolls Anthony Davis Over All-Star Selection After Lakers' Win Vs Nets

Los Angeles Lakers made short work of Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night to register back-to-back wins in New York. Lakers duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis starred in what turned out to be a comfortable 128-113 win over the Nets.

Thursday night's game saw LeBron James register his 10th triple-double of the season. James scored 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists against the Nets while Anthony Davis scored 16 points and added 11 rebounds to his name. While the duo is widely hailed as one of the best in the NBA, James made sure he took a cheeky dig at his strike partner after their win at Barclays Center.

NBA All-Star 2020: LeBron James trolls Anthony Davis

NBA released the results for the NBA All-Star 2020 game which saw LeBron James pip Luka Doncic to become the captain of the Western Conference team for the second year in a row. James earned 6,275,459 fan votes while Doncic had 6,111,735 votes, which just about helped James to earn the rights to pick his team. Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will serve as the captain of the Eastern Conference team.

Speaking to TNT after the game, LeBron James was asked if he would pick Anthony Davis first in his NBA All-Star 2020 side. However, the 35-year-old opted to take a cheeky route by replying 'I don’t know if I like him like that.'

"I don't know if I like him like that."



—LeBron on if he will pick AD first to be on his All-Star team 😂 pic.twitter.com/o8WdR9rCx0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 24, 2020

Despite a subtle dig troll from James, it is widely expected that Davis would be his first pick for the All-Star game. However, Luka Doncic is also waiting on the wings to be the first pick by his long-time idol, LeBron James. Speaking on his first All-Star selection, Luka Doncic, 20, revealed that it would be amazing he was to be James' first pick. Doncic admitted that he used to wake up at 3 am as a child just to watch LeBron James play. Already the favourite to win the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year, it will be a dream come true for Doncic to share the podium with LeBron James.

Luka Doncic on the 📞 w/ @NBAonTNT crew, after being named #NBAAllStar starter:



“All those years, I used to wake up in Europe like 3-4am to watch the game... Now I can be on it.”#Mavs | @wfaa | #MFFL | #NBA pic.twitter.com/b8vUEEaexj — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) January 24, 2020

All-Star 2020 rosters

East All-Star starters:

Trae Young

Kemba Walker

Pascal Siakam

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Joel Embiid



West All-Star starters:

Luka Doncic

James Harden

LeBron James

Kawhi Leonard

Anthony Davis — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 24, 2020

NBA All-Star 2020 schedule

The NBA All-Star 2020 weekend is scheduled for February 14-16, 2020 at United Center, Chicago. The All-Star game will be played on February 16, 8:00 PM EST (February 17, 4:30 AM IST).

