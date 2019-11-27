LeBron James Shows His Class By Gifting Sneakers To A Young Lakers Fan: Watch Video

LeBron James gave his shoes to a young fan after LA Lakers and San Antonio Spurs game on Monday night. The sneakers were the Nike LeBron 17s, which retail at ₹16, 995. James is walking back to the stands where he stops after shaking hands with the fan. He proceeds to bend down and remove his sneakers before handing them to his fan and moving forward. The boy clutched the shoes close to himself while people were cheered on.

LeBron is a man of the people.



REAL ONE. 👑pic.twitter.com/BfOsTgFFKk — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 26, 2019

Also read | LeBron James had a hilarious reaction to Richard Jefferson's Knicks diss

NBA 2019-20: Watch LA Lakers' LeBron James gives his sneakers to a young Lakers’ fan

Gifted this kid the shoes right off his feet 🙏 @KingJames



(via abovecms/tiktok) pic.twitter.com/W7QHvvxf4n — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 26, 2019

Also read | LeBron James guides Lakers to win vs Spurs, makes history with 12,000 field points

Also read | NBA 2019-20: Spurs vs Lakers: LeBron James sets court on fire as Lakers extend winning streak

The Lakers pulled up to Taco Tuesday after beating the Spurs. LeBron knew what to do 🌮😆



(via rhiannf_/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/i0pzTfpBIO — ESPN (@espn) November 27, 2019

LeBron James finished the match with game-high 33 points, 3 rebounds and 14 assists. The Lakers beat the Spurs 114-104 on Monday night, which was their second win against the Spurs this season. James also became the fifth player in NBA history to make 12,000 career field goals. After the match, James, ex-Spur Danny Green and other Lakers’ players went to enjoy Taco Tuesday at Mi Tierra, a Tex-Mex restaurant in Downtown San Antonio. This season, James is averaging at 25.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and career-high 11 assists. The Lakers will play the New Orleans Pelicans next on Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Also read | Watch LeBron James applaud Kevin Durant's moves while the All-Star continues rehab