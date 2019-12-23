Nuggets Edge Past LeBron-less LA Lakers With A 128-104 Win, Lakers Lose 3 In A Row

Denver Nuggets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 128-104 on Sunday night (Monday morning IST) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, USA. This was the Nuggets' sixth straight win. Paul Millsap scored 21 points for the Nuggets while the Lakers were without LeBron James. Garry Harris chipped in 19 points, while Nikola Jokic added 18 points. Malik Beasley and Will Barton added 16 and 14 points respectively. Barton also scored career-high-tying 13 rebounds.

Also read | Rajon Rondo hits back at Kevin Garnett for 'Celtics broke LeBron James' comment

The Nuggets gained a 23-point advantage early during Q4, which helped them defeat the Lakers. James was sidelined for the first time due to a thoracic muscle strain, which left the Lakers without his 25.8 average per game. Anthony Davis was the top scorer for the Lakers, finishing the game with 32 points and 11 rebounds. He scored 11 points during Q1. Kyle Kuzma, who returned after missing games due to his sprained ankle, scored 16 points for the Lakers. No other player scored in double digits for the Lakers. Nuggets' Millsap, who almost missed the game due to a knee contusion, scored during Q2. His three-pointer as Q2 came to an end gave the Nuggets their 55-53 lead at halftime. Though Lakers tried to make a comeback, the Nuggets went on a 23-11 run, giving them a 91-78 lead by Q4. The Nuggets opened Q4 with a 17-7 run, gaining a 108-85 advantage.

Also read | LeBron James passes Gary Payton to occupy 9th spot on NBA's all-time assists list

NBA 2019-20: Denver Nuggets edge past LeBron-less LA Lakers with a 128-104 win

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo takes dig at LeBron James, says he wears the 'king' crown in NBA

NBA 2019-20: Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers player ratings

Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis – 8/10

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – 6/10

Danny Green – 4/10

Dwight Howard – 6.5/10

LeBron James – 7/10

Avery Bradley – 6/10

Alex Caruso – 6/10

Kyle Kuzma - 7/10

Quin Cook - 3/10

JaVale McGee – 6/10

Rajon Rondo – 5/10

Denver Nuggets

Will Barton – 6/10

Malik Beasley – 6.5/10

Jerami Grant – 6/10

Gary Harris – 6.5/10

Nikola Jokic – 6.5/10

Paul Millsap – 7.5/10

Monte Morris – 7/10

Jamal Murray – 5/10

Mason Plumlee – 6/10

Also read | Lakers vs Bucks highlights: Giannis bags a big one over LeBron James in East vs West