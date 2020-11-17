Giannis Antetokounmpo Set To Sign Supermax Contract With Milwaukee Bucks?

While the Milwaukee Bucks' disappointing performance gave rise to countless Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumours, the NBA star and the team have denied them. Though the team needs to go through some roster changes to achieve that expected deep playoffs run, Giannis is apparently staying with the Bucks. As per recent reports, the Greek Freak will be signing the supermax contract offered by the Bucks.

Giannis to accept the Bucks supermax contract?

Throughout constant trade rumours, the Bucks have made it clear that keeping Giannis is a priority for their franchise. As per The Athletic and The Stadium's Shams Charania, the Bucks have acquired Jrue Holiday (for Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and draft compensation). The Bucks are aiming to strengthen their roster for Giannis, hoping to keep him with the team.

Previously, trades to the Miami Heat and even Golden State Warriors have been reported to be on the cards. While Giannis was unhappy with the team's performance, he apparently had no intention to leave the team. New York Times' Marc Stein later tweeted about the Giannis trade, stating how the Bucks must be confident that Giannis will end up signing with them.

The last two weeks have been filled with chatter that Giannis Antetokounmpo indeed plans to sign his five-year supermax with the Bucks before the Dec. 21 deadline to do so ...



The Bucks just made a trade that suggests they must believe it — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 17, 2020

As per Stein, Giannis' contract has been discussed for the past few weeks. While discussing Giannis on the Lowe Post podcast, ESPN's Brian Windhorst also spoke about the NBA MVP having about a month to decide whether he will or will not sign the supermax deal. Per reports, Giannis could end up signing the largest contract in NBA history. His next five-year extension could be worth $247.3 million, carrying a $42.6m, $46m, $49.5m, $52.9m and $56.3 million cap hit.

Earning All-NBA for a second consecutive season now has Giannis Antetokounmpo eligible in the summer of 2020 to sign the largest contract in NBA history. The five-year extension starting in 2021-22 would be worth $247.3M and carry a $42.6, $46.0, $49.5, $52.9 and $56.3M cap hit. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) May 23, 2019

Currently, Giannis is signed to a four-year $100 million deal which is set to end next season. Along with Heat and Warriors trade, a Giannis to Dallas Mavericks trade was also suggested.

(Image credits: AP)