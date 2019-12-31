Antonio Brown ROASTS Former Raiders Teammate Derek Carr By Offering To 'buy His House'

Antonio Brown continues to make the headlines in the NFL despite being without a team for months now. The 31-year-old wide receiver was let go by the Oakland Raiders and the New England Patriots within a span of two months after he was accused of sexual assault. Antonio Brown has since been quite active on social media, sharing his views and sometimes even roasting other players.

Tell Derek Carr I’ll buy his house in Vegas 🤟🏾 — AB (@AB84) December 30, 2019

Also Read | Antonio Brown Throws Shade At Tom Brady With A WILD Proclamation On Twitter

A few weeks ago, Antonio Brown targetted his former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Ben Roethlisberger by calling his Roethlisberger 'a loser'. Antonio Brown is at it again after he trolled his Raiders teammate Derek Carr on Twitter.

Also Read | NFL Rumours: Antonio Brown Drawing Interest From Several Teams Despite Rape Allegations

NFL: Antonio Brown roasts Derek Brown

Derek Carr has 55 losses, the 2nd most ever for a QB in his first 6 seasons... behind only his brother David Carr 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/JXSb5MTrn4 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 30, 2019

Reports in the US media suggest that the Oakland Raiders could let go of Derek Carr at the end of the current NFL season in 2020. The 28-year-old has been with the Raiders since 2014. The Raiders missed out an NFL playoffs berth after finishing third in the American Football Conference Western Division (AFC West) with a 7-9 (win-loss record). Carr's contract with the Raiders runs through the 2022 season and he reportedly even bought a house in Las Vegas. But with rumours suggesting that Carr will be moved on by Raiders coach Jon Gruden, Antonio Brown was quick to roast Carr about the rumours.

Derek Carr on reports that his future with the Raiders is uncertain: "We’ll see when that time comes. You’re probably sick of talking about it just like I am. I had some good meetings with my coaches. I’m looking forward to Las Vegas." — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) December 30, 2019

Also Read | Antonio Brown Impresses New Orleans Saints With Workout But No Deal Imminent

Other Antonio Brown rants

Guess all mighty @nfl can hold players out against there will no criminal charges pending nothing but

A Caucasian player gets a domestic go to jail still out there playing targeted hate against us everywhere my peeps — AB (@AB84) December 11, 2019

Check his stats before I came n I was done with that loser long time ago https://t.co/Ya8cbA9WQH — AB (@AB84) December 11, 2019

Also Read | Antonio Brown Becomes Most Searched Person In The US: Google Report