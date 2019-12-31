The Debate
Antonio Brown ROASTS Former Raiders Teammate Derek Carr By Offering To 'buy His House'

Basketball News

Former Raiders player Antonio Brown has been without a team since September 2019. The 31-year-old continues to remain active on Twitter, roasting his teammates

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown continues to make the headlines in the NFL despite being without a team for months now. The 31-year-old wide receiver was let go by the Oakland Raiders and the New England Patriots within a span of two months after he was accused of sexual assault. Antonio Brown has since been quite active on social media, sharing his views and sometimes even roasting other players.

Also Read | Antonio Brown Throws Shade At Tom Brady With A WILD Proclamation On Twitter

A few weeks ago, Antonio Brown targetted his former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Ben Roethlisberger by calling his Roethlisberger 'a loser'. Antonio Brown is at it again after he trolled his Raiders teammate Derek Carr on Twitter. 

Also Read | NFL Rumours: Antonio Brown Drawing Interest From Several Teams Despite Rape Allegations

NFL: Antonio Brown roasts Derek Brown

 

Reports in the US media suggest that the Oakland Raiders could let go of Derek Carr at the end of the current NFL season in 2020. The 28-year-old has been with the Raiders since 2014. The Raiders missed out an NFL playoffs berth after finishing third in the American Football Conference Western Division (AFC West) with a 7-9 (win-loss record). Carr's contract with the Raiders runs through the 2022 season and he reportedly even bought a house in Las Vegas. But with rumours suggesting that Carr will be moved on by Raiders coach Jon Gruden, Antonio Brown was quick to roast Carr about the rumours.

Also Read | Antonio Brown Impresses New Orleans Saints With Workout But No Deal Imminent

Other Antonio Brown rants

Also Read | Antonio Brown Becomes Most Searched Person In The US: Google Report

