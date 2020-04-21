Scottie Pippen Net Worth, Championship Rings And Relationship With Michael Jordan

Scottie Pippen is regarded as one of the most underrated and under-appreciated NBA players of all time. This has been chalked down to the fact that he played under the shadow of Michael Jordan during his tenure with Chicago Bulls in the 1990s. Scottie Pippen signed a seven-year contract with Chicago Bulls in 1987 worth just $18 million, which was one of the driving factors behind his eventual departure from the franchise after winning six NBA Championships.

“I didn't win without Scottie Pippen. And that's why I consider him my best teammate of all-time." - Michael Jordan#TheLastDance on ESPN pic.twitter.com/OQMJCf3MOl — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2020

How much is Scottie Pippen net worth? Scottie Pippen net worth

Scottie Pippen net worth and Scottie Pippen NBA contracts

Scottie Pippen was one of the lowest-paid NBA players when he played for Chicago Bulls. The details of his contract were brought to light in the recent Michael Jordan Documentary 'The Last Dance'. The seven-time NBA All-Star made a move to the Houston Rockets after ending his contract with Chicago Bulls in 1998 and then went on to play for Portland Trail Blazers towards the end of his NBA career.

Scottie Pippen officially retired from competitive basketball in 2008 after having last played for Swedish side Sundsvall Dragons. Scottie Pippen current net worth is valued at around $50 million as per Sportscasting.com. Scottie Pippen took home a little over $100 million in salary while playing for the Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers.

Scottie Pippen net worth and stats

Scottie Pippen’s Networth: $30 Million - MJ’s Networth: $2.1 Billion (not surprising with Nike etc). Wonder how much that contract of Pippen’s affected that number. #LastDance — Mike (@MikeFromSLC) April 20, 2020

Disclaimer: The above Scottie Pippen net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

