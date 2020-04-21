Why Scottie Pippen Was The Most Underpaid Superstar In The NBA? Here Is The Answer

The Last Dance is a documentary miniseries focusing on the Chicago Bulls' 1997–98 season. Chicago Bulls were one of the best teams during the era and Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were one of the lynchpins that lifted six NBA championships in a decade. The Last Dance will explore some of the intricate moments of his legendary career along with never-before-seen archive footage and anecdotes from Michael Jordan's former coaches, teammates and friends. One of the unsung heroes of the Last Dance was Scottie Pippen and here, let's take a look at the Scottie Pippen salary.

Chicago Bulls salaries: Scottie Pippen salary and Scottie Pippen contracts

Scottie Pippen was clearly Chicago Bulls' best player after Michael Jordan during the 90s decade where the franchise achieved two three-peats. Pippen was eyed by GM Jerry Krause and the Chicago Bulls manufactured a trade with the Seattle SuperSonics that would send Pippen, selected fifth overall, to the Bulls, in exchange for Olden Polynice and future draft pick options. Pippen was largely underpaid during his time at the Bulls and the Scottie Pippen salary in the 90/91 season was a lowly $765,000.

Despite being one of the best players in the Chicago Bulls organisation, Scottie Pippen was not amongst the top five highest-paid players in the organisation. Michael Jordan, Toni Kukoc, Ron Harper, Dennis Rodman and Luc Longley were all substantially paid higher than the Bulls legend. To put it into perspective, Scott Pippen's salary during his stay at Houston Rockets season was more than his salary during the second three-peat season. Pippen made $11 million during his stay at Houston while he made a combined total of just under $8 million according to sportscasting.com.

