LeBron James Heckled By Female Hawks Fan, Gets Ejected After HEATED Altercation

The Los Angeles Lakers had been patchy in their recent matchups in the NBA regular season and had a point to prove when they travelled to the State Farm Arena to face off against the Atlanta Hawks. The defending champions, led by LeBron James, roared back to form with a win, in what was a heated clash. The game also saw some feisty courtside exchange between the 35-year-old and a Hawks fan, before the female being eventually thrown out of the arena.

Lakers vs Hawks: LeBron James heckled in heated courtside altercation with female fan

LeBron James with a verbal altercation with a blonde women sitting courtside pic.twitter.com/cacxkSquBT — Highlight Hoops 24/7 (@HLHoops247) February 2, 2021

LeBron James was at his usual best when against the Hawks, tormenting the young Atlanta defence throughout the game. The reigning NBA Finals MVP is highly regarded as one of the finest to have played in the NBA, and along with the adulation, the Lakers star is also immune to a ton of hatred on his travels. LeBron is usually a cool customer, but there are some occasions that fans go overboard, and on this occasion, it led to a Hawks fan being ejected from the State Farm Arena.

The 35-year-old could be seen arguing with a blonde woman courtside, who could be seen standing up and getting furious with him. The details of the LeBron James altercation are yet to be revealed, except that the fan in question was incessantly jawing at the Lakers star from the stands. However, the altercation was serious enough for the Lakers vs Hawks game officials to actually call security to address the situation.

While LeBron James has gotten used to the smack he receives from rival fans across the NBA, the female involved in this particular exchange must have said or done something that invoked a reaction from the 35-year-old. The broadcast crew even believed that the fan was escorted out of the building, with reports suggesting that she threw middle fingers while exiting the State Farm Arena.

Women was ejected from game & left throwing up middle fingers while exiting — Highlight Hoops 24/7 (@HLHoops247) February 2, 2021

NBA live score: Lakers continue road run, coast past Hawks

With the Hawks fan ejected, play resumed as LeBron James and Anthony Davis got back to their usual selves to help Lakers to a win in Atlanta. The young Hawks put up a spirited challenge and were eld by Trae Young, who scored a game-high 25 points, tieing with Lakers star Davis. James, on the other hand, had 21 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds for the game as the Lakers improved to 16-6 in the Western Conference. The Hawks meanwhile slipped to a 10-10 following their defeat on Monday night (Tuesday IST).

(Image Courtesy: LeBron James Instagram)