AUS Vs NZL Dream11 FIBA Asia Cup Prediction, Squad Details And Schedule

Australia will be facing New Zealand for the Federation International Basketball Association (FIBA) Group C International qualifiers. The game will take place at the Nissan Arena in Brisbane on Thursday, February 20, 6:40 PM AEST (2:10 PM IST). Australia are the defending Asia Cup Champions, while New Zealand had made it to the semi-finals last year. Viewers can play the AUS vs NZL game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the AUS vs NZL Dream11 team predictions, squad details and more.

AUS vs NZL Dream11 team preview and player performances

Australia will be playing without players like Patty Mills and Aaron Baynes. New Zealand had lost the 2017 semi-finals to Australia and are ranked 24th on the world team rankings. Australia, on the other hand, are ranked 3rd. Australia's Cameron Gliddon and Nathan Sobey were in the World Cup squad and will play in the qualifiers. It'll be an exciting game of basketball and players from both teams will give it their all.

AUS vs NZL Dream 11 team squad details

AUS vs NZL Dream11 team squad – Australia

Kyle Adnam, Todd Blanchfield, Jason Cadee, Cameron Gliddon, Sunday Dech, Sam Froling, Josh Giddey, Angus Glover, Daniel Grida, Matt Hodgson, Dane Pineau, Nathan Sobey

AUS vs NZL Dream11 team squad – New Zealand

Shea Ili, Jarrod Kenny, Taylor Britt, Taine Murray, Ethan Rusbatch, Jordan Ngatai, Reuben Te Rangi, Dion Prewster, Finn Delany, Mika Vukona, Hyrum Harris, Tom Vodanovich, Rob Loe, Tohi Smith-Milner

AUS vs NZL Dream11 team prediction

Point Guard: Kyle Adnam, Shea Ili

Shooting Guard: Dion Prewster, Cameron Gliddon

Small forward: Josh Giddey (SP)

Power forward: Tom Vodanovich

Centre: Rob Loe

Note - The AUS vs NZL Dream11 team predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

