Ayesha Curry Leaves Fans Amused After Injury Thanks To Valentine's Day Champagne Bottle

Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha might not have had the Valentine's Day they planned for themselves. As per some Instagram stories shared, Ayesha was injured during the day and needed some medical attention. While the 31-year-old seemed fine, fans noted that their Valentine's Day was a less-than-peaceful day for the Currys.

Also read | Ayesha Curry called out for nude photoshoot, fans accuse her of hypocrisy for 2015 tweet

Steph Curry and Ayesha might not have the most peaceful Valentine's Day

Looks like Ayesha and Steph Curry didn’t have the best Valentine’s Day yesterday 😯 pic.twitter.com/yiuSRhNNXX — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) February 15, 2021

As per reports, Ayesha had to receive multiple stitches for a laceration on her left hand. On her Instagram story, Ayesha explained that the cuts were from a champagne bottle. She explained that she and Curry were watching movies together, following which she needed much-required medical attention. However, the Canadian-American assured everyone that she was fine by letting followers know they both went back to watching movies.

The Warriors are also currently at home, and did not play on Valentine's Day.

Also read | Steph Curry becomes first guard since Jordan to post 25 pts, 50% FG for 9 straight games

Fans react to Ayesha Curry injury

Naw Steph got that sloppy he fine lol — Tacoman24 (@AVIPATEL30) February 15, 2021

So sorry for you ♥️🤗🤗🙏 — BillyBoy (@BillyBo54381027) February 15, 2021

Sure Steph didn’t give her a left hook Harvey? Better investigate — Vinnie Barbarino (@babarino_vinnie) February 15, 2021

Ayesha your 15 minutes of fame has been extended AGAIN. Enjoy. — truthseeker1024 (@truthseeker1024) February 15, 2021

Steph needs to get away from this women while he can she going to cost you more down the line in the end and she has already disrespected Steph when she said she wish random dude would slide in her dm’s 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Mike James (@MikeJam13085118) February 15, 2021

Also read | Steph Curry in line for MVP award? Warriors icon's numbers similar to previous MVP season

Some users name Ayesha Curry hypocrite over her nude photoshoot

While fans asked Ayesha to take care, she faced criticism after a nude photoshoot she posted about. Users attacked her for a 2016 tweet, where she spoke against people's choices about dressing in a way that 'barely' covers. Ayesha was labelled a hypocrite by many, while many also came to her aid in the comments sections. Ayesha herself spoke against trolls, replying to some people.

“I thought you and your husband are a Christian couple,” one user wrote, a fact which Ayesha only confirmed. Another user took a dig at her relationship with Curry. Someone wrote that they 'smell' a divorce, to which the 31-year-old personality had a witty response. “You must have covid. Or didn’t read the caption, but go off," she responded.

Also read | Thanksgiving 2020: Steph Curry, Ayesha Curry pose with kids in adorable family photo

(Image credits: Ayesha Curry Instagram)