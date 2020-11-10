BAB Vs KZN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroCup Basketball Live

Bahcesehir Basketbol will lock horns with Kazan in a EuroCup clash this week. The game is scheduled to start at 9:30 pm IST on Tuesday, November 10 at the Darussafaka Ayhan Sahenk Sports Hall, Istanbul, Turkey. Here is our BAB vs KZN Dream11 prediction, BAB vs KZN Dream11 team and top picks for the clash.

BAB vs KZN Dream11 prediction: Match preview

On the one hand are Kazan, who are third in the league standings courtesy of having won three and lost two of their opening five games. On the other are Bahcesehir Basketbol, whose chances of qualification are bordering on implausible. They have played six games so far and have faced defeats in all six. Their remaining games, therefore, would be an attempt to salvage some pride to avoid ending up as the wooden spooners.

The match between Bahcesehir Basketbol vs Kazan will not be broadcast by any network in India but viewers can watch the live streaming action on the FanCode app.

BAB vs KZN Dream11 prediction: Starting lineup

Bahcesehir Basketbol predicted starting lineup

Erick Green, Ismet Akpinar, Josh Owens, Alex Perez, Peyton Aldridge

Kazan predicted starting lineup

Jamar Smith, Isaiah Canaan, John Brown, Okaro White, Jordan Morgan

BAB vs KZN live: Players to watch out for

Bahcesehir Basketbol – Key Players

Josh Owens

Alex Perez

Kazan – Key Players

Isaiah Canaan

Okaro White

BAB vs KZN Dream11 team

Point Guard: Isaiah Canaan (Star Player), Ismet Akpinar

Shooting Guard: Jamar Smith, Erick Green

Small Forward: Josh Owens

Power Forward: Jordan Morgan, Okaro White (Pro Player)

Centre: John Brown

BAB vs KZN Dream11 prediction

According to our BAB vs KZN Dream11 prediction, Kazan have an upper hand going into the game. Their opponents have failed to pick up a win so far, which means it could be a long night for Bahcesehir Basketbol.

Note: The BAB vs KZN Dream11 prediction and BAB vs KZN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BAB vs KZN Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Kazan Twitter