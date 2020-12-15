BAB Vs REV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroCup Basketball Game Preview

Bahcesehir Basketbol or Bahcesehir Koleji Istanbul (BAB) will face Umana Reyer Venezia (REV) in the upcoming game of EuroCup Basketball on Tuesday, December 15 at 9:30 pm IST. The game will be played at the Darüşşafaka Ayhan Şahenk Sports Hall in Istanbul, Turkey. Here is our BAB vs REV Dream11 prediction, top picks and BAB vs REV Dream11 team.

BAB vs REV Dream11 prediction: BAB vs REV Dream11 team and preview

By losing their last few games, Umana Reyer Venezia have slipped to the second last (fifth) spot of the EuroCup Basketball Group A standings. Julyan Stone and team have played eight games so far in the tournament, winning only two and losing six. Bahcesehir Basketbol, on the other hand, are at the last spot (sixth) spot with a win-loss record of 1-8.

BAB vs REV live: BAB vs REV schedule

Date: Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Time: 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Darüşşafaka Ayhan Şahenk Sports Hall in Istanbul, Turkey

BAB vs REV Dream11 prediction: Squad list

BAB vs REV Dream11: Bahcesehir Basketbol squad

Shannon Evans, Jamal Jones, Ali Yuceoral, Ismet Akpinar, Thomas Robinson, Hadi Ozdemir, Ridvan Oncel, Erick Green, Deniz Kilicli, Ahmet Yilmaz, Burak Yildizli, Thomas Akyazili, Josh Owens, Peyton Aldridge, Erkan Yilmaz

BAB vs REV Dream11: Umana Reyer Venezia squad

Davide Casarin, Julyan Stone, Michael Bramos, Stefano Tonut, Austin Daye, Andrea De Nicolao, Gasper Vidmar, Jeremy Chappell, Valerio Mazzola, Lorenzo D'ercole, Bruno Cerella, Luca Possamai, Leonardo Biancotto, Isaac Fotu, Mitchell Watt

BAB vs REV Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Bahcesehir Basketbol: Erick Green, Jamal Jones, Thomas Robinson

Umana Reyer Venezia: Julyan Stone, Davide Casarin, Austin Daye

BAB vs REV Dream11 prediction: BAB vs REV Dream11 team

Point Guards: Julyan Stone

Shooting Guard: Erick Green, Jeremy Chappell

Small Forwards: Josh Owens, Davide Casarin

Power Forward: Austin Daye, Jamal Jones

Center: Thomas Robinson

BAB vs REV live: BAB vs REV match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Umana Reyer Venezia are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The BAB vs REV Dream11 prediction and BAB vs REV Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BAB vs REV Dream11 team and BAB vs REV match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Reyer Venezia/ Twitter