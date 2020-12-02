JLB Vs REV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroCup Basketball Game Preview

JL Bourg En Bresse (JLB) will face Umana Reyer Venezia (REV) in the upcoming game of EuroCup Basketball on Wednesday night, December 2 (December 3 in India) at 1:15 am IST. The game will be played at Ekinox in Bourg-en-Bresse, France. Here is our JLB vs REV Dream11 prediction, top picks and JLB vs REV Dream11 team.

JLB vs REV Dream11 prediction: JLB vs REV Dream11 team and preview

By losing their last game to BC Unics, JL Bourg En Bresse have slipped to the fourth sop of EuroCup Basketball Group A standing. Alen Omic and team have played five games so far in the tournament, winning three and losing two. Umana Reyer Venezia, on the other hand, is at the fifth spot of the charts with a win-loss record of 2-3.

JLB vs REV live: JLB vs REV schedule

Date: Thursday, December 3, 2020 (for Indian viewers)

Time: 1:15 am IST

Venue: Ekinox in Bourg-en-Bresse, France

JLB vs REV Dream11 prediction: Squad list

JLB vs REV Dream11: JL Bourg En Bresse squad

Kadeem Allen, Theo Rey, Hugo Benitez, Maxime Courby, Zack Wright, Luka Asceric, Pierre Pelos, Arthur Simon, Zachery Peacock, Tom Dary-Sagnes, Thomas Scrubb, Alen Omic, Vuk Vucevic, Thibault Daval-Braquet, Danilo Andjusic

JLB vs REV Dream11: Umana Reyer Venezia squad

Davide Casarin, Julyan Stone, Michael Bramos, Stefano Tonut, Austin Daye, Andrea De Nicolao, Gasper Vidmar, Jeremy Chappell, Valerio Mazzola, Lorenzo D'ercole, Bruno Cerella, Luca Possamai, Leonardo Biancotto, Isaac Fotu, Mitchell Watt

JLB vs REV Dream11 prediction: Top picks

JL Bourg En Bresse: Kadeem Allen, Alen Omic, Zachery Peacock

Umana Reyer Venezia: Julyan Stone, Michael Bramos, Austin Daye

JLB vs REV Dream11 prediction: JLB vs REV Dream11 team

Point Guards: Julyan Stone

Shooting Guard: Stefano Tonut, Kadeem Allen

Small Forwards: Michael Bramos, Thomas Scrubb

Power Forward: Alen Omic, Austin Daye

Centers: Zachery Peacock

JLB vs REV live: JLB vs REV match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, JL Bourg En Bresse are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The JLB vs REV Dream11 prediction and JLB vs REV Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The JLB vs REV Dream11 team and JLB vs REV match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Reyer Venezia/ Twitter