ULM Vs BBL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroCup Basketball Game Preview

Quick links:
Ratiopharm ULM (ULM) will face Basket Brescia Leonessa (BBL) aka Germani Brescia in the upcoming game of EuroCup Basketball on Tuesday night, November 10 (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:00 am IST. The game will be played at the Ratiopharm arena in Neu-Ulm, Germany. Here is our ULM vs BBL Dream11 prediction, top picks and ULM vs BBL Dream11 team.
Ratiopharm ULM are currently fifth in EuroCup Basketball Group B. Andreas Obst and team have played six games so far in the tournament, winning only two of them. Basket Brescia Leonessa, on the other hand, are worse off. They are currently placed bottom (sixth) of the standings, with only one win and four losses.
Also Read l BAB vs KZN Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, EuroCup Basketball live
Trey Landers, Per Guenther, John Petrucelli, Marius Stoll, Christoph Philipps, Isaiah Wilkins, Andreas Obst, Nicolas Bretzel, Dylan Osetkowski, Thomas Klepeisz, Troy Caupain, Igor Milicic, Moritz Krimmer, Nat Diallo, Patrick Heckmann, Aric Holman, Kristofer Krause, Timo Lanmueller
Alessandro Bertini, TJ Cline, Luca Vitali, Salvatore Parrillo, Kenny Chery, Giordano Bortolani, Dusan Ristic, Drew Crawford, Christian Burns, Tyler Kalinoski, David Moss, Brian Sacchetti, Andrea Ancellotti
Also Read l KZN vs REV Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, EuroCup 2020 live
Also Read l BOM vs MAL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, EuroCup live
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Ratiopharm ULM are the favourites to win the game.
Richtungsweisendes Heimspiel im @EuroCup! Gegen @LeonessaBrescia wollen wir heute das Momentum aus Würzburg nutzen. #MagentaSport überträgt live ab 19.20 Uhr! #uuulmer #weareone— ratiopharm ulm (@ratiopharmulm) November 10, 2020
___
Der Spieltag wird präsentiert von @lottobw pic.twitter.com/FdbUVJK3zx
Also Read l ULM vs MOR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, EuroCup Basketball game preview