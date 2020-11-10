ULM Vs BBL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroCup Basketball Game Preview

Ratiopharm ULM (ULM) will face Basket Brescia Leonessa (BBL) aka Germani Brescia in the upcoming game of EuroCup Basketball on Tuesday night, November 10 (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:00 am IST. The game will be played at the Ratiopharm arena in Neu-Ulm, Germany. Here is our ULM vs BBL Dream11 prediction, top picks and ULM vs BBL Dream11 team.

ULM vs BBL Dream11 prediction: ULM vs BBL Dream11 team and preview

Ratiopharm ULM are currently fifth in EuroCup Basketball Group B. Andreas Obst and team have played six games so far in the tournament, winning only two of them. Basket Brescia Leonessa, on the other hand, are worse off. They are currently placed bottom (sixth) of the standings, with only one win and four losses.

ULM vs BBL live: ULM vs BBL schedule

Date: Tuesday, November 10 (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers)

Time: 12:00 am IST (8:30 pm CET)

Venue: Ratiopharm arena in Neu-Ulm, Germany

ULM vs BBL Dream11 prediction: Squad list

ULM vs BBL Dream11: Ratiopharm ULM squad

Trey Landers, Per Guenther, John Petrucelli, Marius Stoll, Christoph Philipps, Isaiah Wilkins, Andreas Obst, Nicolas Bretzel, Dylan Osetkowski, Thomas Klepeisz, Troy Caupain, Igor Milicic, Moritz Krimmer, Nat Diallo, Patrick Heckmann, Aric Holman, Kristofer Krause, Timo Lanmueller

ULM vs BBL Dream11: Basket Brescia Leonessa aka Germani Brescia squad

Alessandro Bertini, TJ Cline, Luca Vitali, Salvatore Parrillo, Kenny Chery, Giordano Bortolani, Dusan Ristic, Drew Crawford, Christian Burns, Tyler Kalinoski, David Moss, Brian Sacchetti, Andrea Ancellotti

ULM vs BBL Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Ratiopharm ULM: John Petrucelli, Andreas Obst, Troy Caupain

Basket Brescia Leonessa aka Germani Brescia: Kenny Chery, Drew Crawford, Brian Sacchetti

ULM vs BBL Dream11 prediction: ULM vs BBL Dream11 team

Point Guards: Kenny Chery (SP), Thomas Klepeisz

Shooting Guard: Andreas Obst, Luca Vitali

Small Forwards: Drew Crawford

Power Forward: Aric Holman, Brian Sacchetti

Center: Nat Diallo

ULM vs BBL live: ULM vs BBL match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Ratiopharm ULM are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The ULM vs BBL Dream11 prediction and ULM vs BBL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ULM vs BBL Dream11 team and ULM vs BBL match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Ratiopharm ULM Twitter