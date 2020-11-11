NAN Vs GCN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroCup Basketball Game Preview

Quick links:
Nanterre 92 (NAN) will face Herbalife Gran Canaria (GCN) in the upcoming game of EuroCup Basketball on Wednesday night, November 11 (Thursday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:30 am IST. The game will be played at the Sports Palace in Nanterre, France. Here is our NAN vs GCN Dream11 prediction, top picks and NAN vs GCN Dream11 team.
By losing to Cedevita Olimpija Ljubljana a couple of days ago, Herbalife Gran Canaria slipped to the second spot of the EuroCup Basketball Group D standings. Andrew Albicy and team have played five games so far in the tournament, winning four of them. Nanterre 92, on the other hand, are at the second from bottom (fifth) in the charts with only one win and four losses in their last five games.
Johnny Berhanemeskel, Dwight Buycks, Florian Fortas, Ivan Fevrier, Damien Bouquet, Isaia Cordinier, Alpha Kaba, Brian Conklin, Samuel Eyango-Dingo, Lucas Dussoulier, Victor Wembanyama, Tyler Stone, Chris Warren
Jacob Wiley, Aleksander Balcerowski, Jean Montero, Franco Ferrari, Stanley Okoye, Andrew Albicy, Tomas Dimsa, John Shurna, Fabio Santana, Khalifa Diop, Beka Burjanadze, Matthew Costello, Ruben Lopez, Javier Beiran
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Herbalife Gran Canaria are the favourites to win the game.
🏀 Esta tarde buscamos el 5-1 en @EuroCup en el primero de tres partidos de esta semana.— Herbalife Gran Canaria (@GranCanariaCB) November 11, 2020
📍 Maurice Thorez
🆚 Nanterre 92
⌚ 19:00h
📺 DAZN
🏆 EuroCup R7
✊ #VamosGranca | #TodaUnaIsla pic.twitter.com/q0UcHFA3vO
