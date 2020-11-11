NAN Vs GCN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroCup Basketball Game Preview

Nanterre 92 (NAN) will face Herbalife Gran Canaria (GCN) in the upcoming game of EuroCup Basketball on Wednesday night, November 11 (Thursday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:30 am IST. The game will be played at the Sports Palace in Nanterre, France. Here is our NAN vs GCN Dream11 prediction, top picks and NAN vs GCN Dream11 team.

NAN vs GCN Dream11 prediction: NAN vs GCN Dream11 team and preview

By losing to Cedevita Olimpija Ljubljana a couple of days ago, Herbalife Gran Canaria slipped to the second spot of the EuroCup Basketball Group D standings. Andrew Albicy and team have played five games so far in the tournament, winning four of them. Nanterre 92, on the other hand, are at the second from bottom (fifth) in the charts with only one win and four losses in their last five games.

NAN vs GCN live: NAN vs GCN schedule

Date: Wednesday, November 11 (Thursday morning for Indian viewers)

Time: 12:30 am IST (9:00 pm CET)

Venue: Sports Palace in Nanterre, France

NAN vs GCN Dream11 prediction: Squad list

NAN vs GCN Dream11: Nanterre 92 squad

Johnny Berhanemeskel, Dwight Buycks, Florian Fortas, Ivan Fevrier, Damien Bouquet, Isaia Cordinier, Alpha Kaba, Brian Conklin, Samuel Eyango-Dingo, Lucas Dussoulier, Victor Wembanyama, Tyler Stone, Chris Warren

NAN vs GCN Dream11: Herbalife Gran Canaria squad

Jacob Wiley, Aleksander Balcerowski, Jean Montero, Franco Ferrari, Stanley Okoye, Andrew Albicy, Tomas Dimsa, John Shurna, Fabio Santana, Khalifa Diop, Beka Burjanadze, Matthew Costello, Ruben Lopez, Javier Beiran

NAN vs GCN Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Nanterre 92: Chris Warren, Damien Bouquet, Brian Conklin

Herbalife Gran Canaria: Andrew Albicy, Franco Ferrari, Jacob Wiley

NAN vs GCN Dream11 prediction: NAN vs GCN Dream11 team

Point Guards: Andrew Albicy, Chris Warren

Shooting Guard: Franco Ferrari, Johnny Berhanemeskel

Small Forwards: Stanley Okoye, Damien Bouquet

Power Forward: Jacob Wiley

Center: Brian Conklin (SP)

NAN vs GCN live: NAN vs GCN match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Herbalife Gran Canaria are the favourites to win the game.

🏀 Esta tarde buscamos el 5-1 en @EuroCup en el primero de tres partidos de esta semana.



📍 Maurice Thorez

🆚 Nanterre 92

⌚ 19:00h

📺 DAZN

🏆 EuroCup R7

✊ #VamosGranca | #TodaUnaIsla pic.twitter.com/q0UcHFA3vO — Herbalife Gran Canaria (@GranCanariaCB) November 11, 2020

Note: The NAN vs GCN Dream11 prediction and NAN vs GCN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NAN vs GCN Dream11 team and NAN vs GCN match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Herbalife Gran Canaria Twitter