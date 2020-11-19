Lakers' LeBron James Toasts Tequila Market With Investment In Lobos 1707

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James had added to his investment portfolio by backing Lobos 1707, a tequila company. The Lakers star, who has always been outspoken about his love for wine, has now shifted gears and joined forces with Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal. Incidentally, LeBron James' latest business venture was launched on Wednesday and the 16-time NBA All-Star took to Twitter to promote his new tequila company.

LeBron James' tequila company Lobos 1707 is now on the market

As soon as the official Twitter account of Lobos 1707 announced its release on the market on Wednesday, LeBron James was quick to react. The 35-year-old NBA icon was initially in a promotional video for the tequila company before attempting to spread awareness of the new drink on social media. Having LeBron James as a promoter for your product is certainly not a bad way for a tequila company to make its debut.

While speaking to WSJ Magazine, LeBron admitted that his decision to get involved in the tequila business was after he vacationed in Italy and instantly fell in love with the drink. “I knew the first time I tasted Lobos 1707 Tequila that it was special. When I learned more about the brand story and leadership team, I just wanted to be a part of it.", he said.

LeBron went on to explain that the drink is best had when shared with family and close friends, "I was in a perfect place when I had the tequila and my close friends and family were near. It was exquisite." In fact, LeBron actually gave his fans a sneak-peek of the drink when the Lakers celebrated their NBA Championship last month.

New tequila brand, @Lobos1707, backed by @KingJames & @mavcarter, debuts. Brand is finished in Pedro Ximenez wine barrels from Spain. 750 ml bottles range in price from $45 to $150, depending on aging. pic.twitter.com/mJIsv0TCS7 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 18, 2020

The price range for the Lobos 1707 Tequila runs from $45-$150 depending on the four different 750ml bottles that are available in stock. In a separate Twitter post, LeBron added that if his business venture crosses the $1bn mark, he plans to give his close friends $1million.

This isn't the first time that LeBron has decided to invest his money in what he believes could earn him success in the future. In 2015, he invested in Liverpool Football Club. He is also the owner of Uninterrupted, a digital media brand which produces shows for the likes of HBO.

Image Credits - LeBron James Instagram