LaVar Ball 'Proud' Father After LiAngelo Joins Lonzo, LaMelo In NBA With Pistons Deal

LaVar Ball once claimed that all three of his boys would play in the NBA. While some laughed and mocked LaVar for his rather absurd statements, it appears that the 53-year-old is set to have the last laugh after his second-born, LiAngelo signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Detroit Pistons. On Wednesday, the Big Baller Brand founder took to Twitter to reveal that he was "proud" of his three sons and insisted that his boys were only "just getting started".

LiAngelo Ball Pistons contract: LaVar Ball states he's proud of his sons

Earlier on Wednesday, Shams Charania from the Athletic confirmed that 22-year-old LiAngelo Ball was putting pen to paper on a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Detroit Pistons. LiAngelo had previously signed with the G League's Oklahoma City Blue in March, only a few days before the coronavirus pandemic halted the season. LiAngelo's deal with the Pistons is an Exhibit 10 contract, which allows him to try out for the team in training camp and then join Detroit's G League team in the event he's waived.

LiAngelo Ball is signing a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2020

LiAngelo's hoops career has been quite a tumultuous journey. He was set to begin a college career at UCLA, following in Lonzo’s footsteps, until he was arrested in China during an overseas team trip for allegedly stealing a pair of high-end sunglasses. He left the program a few weeks later.

However, LiAngelo's Pistons contract now means that all three of LaVar's sons are on an NBA roster, a feat that he's been speaking into existence for years. LaVar's eldest son, Lonzo is set to enter another season with the New Orleans Pelicans while his youngest, LaMelo prepares for his first season with the Charlotte Hornets after being the Eastern Conference side's third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft in November.

With all three of his sons now on an NBA roster, LaVar Ball took to Twitter to claim that he was "proud" of his boys, hinting that this was only the beginning of something even more special to come in the future. NBA fans were also quick to congratulate LaVar as one wrote, " This man LaVar had the belief in his children that nobody else had, hats off to him and his boys" while another added, "I used to think LaVar was just a big mouth, but it seems his big mouth tends to speak the truth at times. Congratulations to him and his sons."

Image Credits - AP