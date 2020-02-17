Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo recently became a father. The reigning NBA MVP shared a photo of his son on Twitter. He has even stated that he would love to become a better player after the birth of his child. In a recent interview, Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke about his time with the Bucks and how long he would like to stay with the team.

NBA 2019-20: Giannis Antetokounmpo will stay with the Bucks 'as long as they're winning'

New father @Giannis_An34 sat down with our @mackenziesalmon to discuss his sleepless nights and MVP-like first half.



And, of course, his future in the "good land" of Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/8EJQGG9PlF — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 16, 2020

During the interview with USA TODAY Sports, Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked if he would continue his legacy if the Bucks win the NBA 2019-20 season. Giannis said that he has not thought that far ahead in the future. Giannis Antetokounmpo said that he wants to be with a team for a long time. Since he and the Bucks are currently winning, it should not be a problem.

Giannis Antetokounmpo also spoke about his baby and added that fatherhood has been hard as he has been getting no sleep. He added that nothing compares to having a child in this world. Giannis Antetokounmpo said that he could be in commercials or win championships, but the happiness of having a child is much greater. Giannis even discussed the prospect of winning the NBA MVP award with the Bucks again. He said that another award would be 'amazing'.

Liam Charles Antetokounmpo in the house❤️ pic.twitter.com/yVSf0U93le — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 10, 2020

"He's playing in America. He's from Greece. He's going back to Nigeria, and he's going to play in the Olympics in Japan. By the end of this year, he could be the most popular basketball player on the planet." @MarcJSpearsESPN on Giannis Antetokounmpo



via @OTLonESPN pic.twitter.com/IsT3EFXplN — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) February 13, 2020

