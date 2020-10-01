Bam Adebayo Injury Update: Heat Star To Miss Game 2 Of NBA Finals?

Miami Heat's return to the NBA Finals did not quite go according to plan. Not only were they blown out 116-98 by the Los Angeles Lakers, but they also ended the game with injuries to three of their key starters. Jimmy Butler played the game on Wednesday night with an ankle issue, while Goran Dragic did not play the second half against the Lakers after injuring his left foot.

Goran Dragic exited the arena without utilizing a boot and he wasn’t favoring his foot much at all. https://t.co/2Rh5SQ69zP — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 1, 2020

While Butler and Dragic are expected to be involved in Game 2, there's a big question mark on Bam Adebayo's availability on Friday. One of the standout defensive players of the season, Bam Adebayo suffered a strained left shoulder during Wednesday's Game 1. Adebayo started the game wearing a sleeve on his left arm after powering through a troubling left shoulder during the Eastern Conference Finals against Boston.

Adebayo was clearly in pain against the Lakers. However, his injury seemingly worsened after his shoulder crashed hard into Dwight Howard as he drove into the lane in the third quarter. Shortly after, the 23-year-old appeared to bang that arm on a rebound attempt. He was then forced to leave the court for treatment. Adebayo managed 21 torrid minutes on the court where he scored just eight points and four rebounds.

Bam Adebayo injury update: Is Bam Adebayo injured?

Despite a poor outing in a game where the Heat struggled as a whole, Adebayo still remains Miami's key player in defence. Facing an All-Star Lakers offence of LeBron James and Anthony Davies, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra will be hoping the 23-year-old is able to take the court on Friday. Miami Heat confirmed after the game that X-rays on Adebayo's shoulder were negative and that he is expected to be on the treatment table on Thursday. The All-Star, however, expects to play against the Lakers on Friday.

#MIAvsLAL INJURY UPDATE: Bam Adebayo (left shoulder strain) will not return to tonight's game vs the Lakers. X-rays returned negative. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 1, 2020

Source says Bam Adebayo intends to play Friday in Game 2. There will be a lot of treatment in his future Thursday. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) October 1, 2020

Spoelstra said during the post-game interview that he expected a dip in Adebayo's performance in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, especially considering he injured himself in Game 6 of the ECF. The Heat HC is adamant that he will use Adebayo in Game 2 if he's deemed fit to feature by the medical team. "No two injuries are exactly alike, but this is the NBA Finals. If there is any chance that Adebayo can play, he will take it."

The two teams will meet in Game 2 on Friday, October 2 (Saturday, October 3, 6:30 am IST)

