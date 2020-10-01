BAR Vs MOS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Live

FC Barcelona will square off against CSKA Moscow at Barcelona, Palau Blaugrana as the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague begins. The game will be played on Thursday, October 1 (Friday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:30 am IST. Here is our BAR vs MOS Dream11 prediction, BAR vs MOS Dream11 team, top picks and preview.

BAR vs MOS Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Barcelona, Palau Blaugrana

Date: Thursday, October 1

Time: 12:30 am IST

BAR vs MOS live: BAR vs MOS Dream11 prediction and preview

The new season of the EuroLeague is back. Both FC Barcelona and CSKA Moscow will look to win the game so as to secure all points on offer early in the season. Going by averages, FC Barcelona have an average of 81 points while CSKA Moscow's points average for a season is 94. CSKA Moscow will go into this game as defending champions and will look to start their title defence with a thumping win against Barcelona.

BAR vs MOS Dream11 prediction: BAR vs MOS Dream11 team, squad list

FC Barcelona (BAR): Cory Higgins, Leandro Bolmaro, Thomas Heurtel, Kyle Kuric, Alex Abrines, Pau Ribas, Adam Hanga, Victor Claver, Sergi Martinez, Nikola Mirotic, Pierre Oriola, Rolands Smits, Brandon Davies, Ante Tomic

CSKA Moscow (MOS): Mike James, Daniel Hackett, Janis Strelnieks, Darrun Hilliard, Alexander Khomenko, Ivan Ukhov, Will Clyburn, Nikita Kurbanov, Andrei Lopatin, Semen Antonov, Johannes Voigtmann, Tornike Shengelia, Nikola Milutinov, Joel Bolomboy

BAR vs MOS Dream11 prediction: BAR vs MOS Dream11 team

Point Guard: Mike James, Leandro Bolmaro

Shooting Guard: Alex Abrines

Small Forward: Will Clyburn, Adam Hanga

Power Forward: Johannes Voigtmann (SP)

Centre: Nikola Milutinov, Brandon Davies

BAR vs MOS live: BAR vs MOS Dream11 prediction and top picks

FC Barcelona: Alex Abrines, Leandro Bolmaro

CSKA Moscow: Mike Jamess, Darrun Hilliard

BAR vs MOS live: BAR vs MOS Dream11 prediction

As per our BAR vs MOS Dream11 prediction, CSKA Moscow are the favourites in this game.

Note: The BAR vs MOS Dream11 prediction and BAR vs MOS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BAR vs MOS Dream11 team selection and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

