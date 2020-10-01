BAR Vs MOS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Live

FC Barcelona will square off against CSKA Moscow at Barcelona, Palau Blaugrana as the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague begins. The game will be played on Thursday, October 1 (Friday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:30 am IST. Here is our BAR vs MOS Dream11 prediction, BAR vs MOS Dream11 team, top picks and preview.
The new season of the EuroLeague is back. Both FC Barcelona and CSKA Moscow will look to win the game so as to secure all points on offer early in the season. Going by averages, FC Barcelona have an average of 81 points while CSKA Moscow's points average for a season is 94. CSKA Moscow will go into this game as defending champions and will look to start their title defence with a thumping win against Barcelona.
FC Barcelona (BAR): Cory Higgins, Leandro Bolmaro, Thomas Heurtel, Kyle Kuric, Alex Abrines, Pau Ribas, Adam Hanga, Victor Claver, Sergi Martinez, Nikola Mirotic, Pierre Oriola, Rolands Smits, Brandon Davies, Ante Tomic
CSKA Moscow (MOS): Mike James, Daniel Hackett, Janis Strelnieks, Darrun Hilliard, Alexander Khomenko, Ivan Ukhov, Will Clyburn, Nikita Kurbanov, Andrei Lopatin, Semen Antonov, Johannes Voigtmann, Tornike Shengelia, Nikola Milutinov, Joel Bolomboy
Point Guard: Mike James, Leandro Bolmaro
Shooting Guard: Alex Abrines
Small Forward: Will Clyburn, Adam Hanga
Power Forward: Johannes Voigtmann (SP)
Centre: Nikola Milutinov, Brandon Davies
FC Barcelona: Alex Abrines, Leandro Bolmaro
CSKA Moscow: Mike Jamess, Darrun Hilliard
As per our BAR vs MOS Dream11 prediction, CSKA MoHeading 3scow are the favourites in this game.
