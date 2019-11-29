BAR Vs MOS Dream11 EuroLeague Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Other Game Details

FC Barcelona will go head to head against CSKA Moscow in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-2020 at Palau Blaugrana on Saturday, November 30, 2019. The match is scheduled to start by 1:30 AM IST. FC Barcelona are placed first on the points table with 16 points. They have registered eight wins and two defeats in the 10 games they have played. On the other hand, CSKA Moscow are placed sixth on the points table with 12 points. They have recorded six wins and two losses in the 10 games they have played.

Also Read | NBA: How Were Anthony Davis, LeBron James And Others Welcomed By Former Fans?

Big plays, BIGGER DUNKS! Some of his plays are a joy to behold! 😤#EuroLeague20 I #GameON pic.twitter.com/esSIq7y0FJ — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) November 27, 2019

Also Read | Allen Iverson Loves Stephen Curry, Finds Similarities Between Himself And Warriors Star

BAR vs MOS Dream11 top picks and previous clashes

In their previous two clashes, Barcelona have registered 2 great wins against the teams Maccabi Fox Tel Aviv and Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul by the scores of 96-73 and 89-63 respectively. Key players for the Barcelona side are Nikola Mirotic, Cory Higgins and Kyle Kuric. In the last 2 games, Moscow lost to Real Madrid and Kirolbet Baskonia Victoria-Gasteiz by the scores of 97-81 and 80-70 respectively. Key players for CSKA Moscow are Mike James, Darrun Hilliard and Kyle Hines.

Also Read | Kemba Walker Drops Season-high 39 Pts Vs Nets After Returning From Scary Neck Injury

BAR vs MOS squads

FC Barcelona: Brandon Davies, Kevin Pangos, Pau Ribas, Adam Hanga, Rolands Smits, Artem Pustovyi, Pierre Oriola, Alex Abrines, Cory Higgins, Malcolm Delaney, Kyle Kuric, Victor Claver, Leandro Bolmaro, Sergi Martinez, Nikola Mirotic, Ante Tomic

CSKA Moscow: Joel Bolomboy, Mike James, Ivan Ukhov, Semen Antonov, Janis Strelnieks, Johannes Voigtmann, Andrey Vorontsevich, Will Clyburn, Daniel Hackett, Mikhail Kulagin, Kosta Koufos, Darrun Hilliard, Nikita Kurbanov, Kyle Hines, Ron Baker

Also Read | Jimmy Butler Rates James Harden As The ‘most Unstoppable Player’ In The NBA

BAR vs MOS Dream11 team and prediction

Point guard: Mike James

Shooting guard: Darrun Hilliard (Vice-Captain), Cory Higgins, Kyle Kuric

Small forward: Adam Hanga, Nikita Kurbanov

Power forward: Nikola Mirotic (Captain)

Centre: Artem Pustovyi

FC Barcelona start as favourites to win the game.

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

Also Read | Lakers Trade Rumours: Dennis Schroder Could Help LeBron James, Anthony Davis Maintain Form