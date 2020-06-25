BAR Vs TNF Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Live Game Info

FC Barcelona (BAR) will square off against Tenerife (TNF) in the upcoming Spanish Liga ACB game on Friday, June 26 at the Pavelló Municipal Font de San Lluís in Valencia, Spain. The game is scheduled to start at 1.00 AM IST. FC Barcelona (BAR) are currently leading Spanish Liga ACB’s Group A standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 4-0 in the 4 games they've played so far. On the other hand, Tenerife (TNF) are at the fifth spot of Group A standings. They have a win-loss record of 1-3 in the 4 games they've played so far.

BAR vs TNF Dream11 prediction: Live game schedule

Venue: Pavelló Municipal Font de San Lluís in Valencia, Spain

Date: Friday, June 26, 2020

Time: 1:00 AM IST

BAR vs TNF Dream11 team, full squads

BAR vs TNF Dream11 team: FC Barcelona (BAR)

Cory Higgins, Leandro Bolmaro, Thomas Heurtel, Kyle Kuric, Alex Abrines, Pau Ribas, Adam Hanga, Victor Claver, Sergi Martinez, Nikola Mirotic, Pierre Oriola, Rolands Smits, Brandon Davies, Ante Tomic

BAR vs TNF Dream11 team: Tenerife (TNF)

Marcelinho Huertas, Gabriel Lundberg, Alberto Cabrera, Sasu Salin, Nick Zeisloft, Alejandro Lopez, Dani Diez, Alex Suarez, Dino Radoncic, Lahaou Konate, Aaron White, Tomasz Gielo, Giorgi Shermadini, Georgios Bogris, Fran Guerra

BAR vs TNF Dream11 prediction: BAR vs TNF Dream11 top picks

FC Barcelona (BAR): Pau Ribas, Adam Hanga, Victor Claver

Tenerife (TNF): Aaron White, Tomasz Gielo, Giorgi Shermadini

BAR vs TNF Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

FC Barcelona (BAR): Cory Higgins (PG), Kyle Kuric (SG), Kyle Kuric (SF), Pierre Oriola (PF), Ante Tomic (C)

Tenerife (TNF): Marcelinho Huertas (PG), Nick Zeisloft (SG), Dani Diez (SF), Aaron White (PF), Georgios Bogris (C)

BAR vs TNF Dream11 prediction: BAR vs TNF Dream11 team

Point Guard: Cory Higgins (SP), Marcelinho Huertas

Shooting Guard: Kyle Kuric, Alex Abrines

Small Forward: Adam Hanga, Dani Diez

Power Forward: Aaron White

Center: Georgios Bogris

BAR vs TNF Dream11 prediction

FC Barcelona (BAR) start as favourites to win the game.

Please note that the BAR vs TNF Dream11 prediction and BAR vs TNF Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BAR vs TNF Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: fcbbasket/Instagram

